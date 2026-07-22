Interesting and Humour - page 3939
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Rostov is a Fun Life."
Knowing given some of the peculiarities of the region is a 5.
Vitaly Murlenko:
About happiness
+100
+100
I like this one better, the girl showed two days of no contact with me
I like this one better, the girl showed two days of not talking to me
no humor in your girlfriend....
humourless girlfriend....
was )
And I think that modern chess has long become a psychological struggle to a greater extent than the actual game strategy because all main branches of scenarios have long been studied and described...
Debuts for a certain number of moves yes (and endgames), but further there are so many branching options that complete analysis is only within the power of a powerful computer with a good analytical program. The strength of the chess computer is the ability to calculate the position for many moves in advance. A human has limited possibilities in this respect, but it is greatly helped by intuition and memorizing typical positions as patterns in Forex trading.
I agree that psychology plays a huge role. Sometimes a strong chess player makes a mistake (yawning) due to poor psychological stability at a crucial moment that even a beginner can see.
So usually the chess player with the better analytical skills, better memory and greater psychological stability wins.
Vitaly Murlenko:
They'll ask you to enter five...