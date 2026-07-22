Interesting and Humour - page 3939

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Vitaly Murlenko:

"Rostov is a Fun Life."

Knowing given some of the peculiarities of the region is a 5.


 

Vitaly Murlenko:

About happiness


+100

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

+100

I agree, a wise parable.
[Deleted]  
Andrew Petras:


I like this one better, the girl showed two days of no contact with me


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:


I like this one better, the girl showed two days of not talking to me



no humor in your girlfriend....

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:

humourless girlfriend....


was )
 
transcendreamer:

And I think that modern chess has long become a psychological struggle to a greater extent than the actual game strategy because all main branches of scenarios have long been studied and described...

Debuts for a certain number of moves yes (and endgames), but further there are so many branching options that complete analysis is only within the power of a powerful computer with a good analytical program. The strength of the chess computer is the ability to calculate the position for many moves in advance. A human has limited possibilities in this respect, but it is greatly helped by intuition and memorizing typical positions as patterns in Forex trading.

I agree that psychology plays a huge role. Sometimes a strong chess player makes a mistake (yawning) due to poor psychological stability at a crucial moment that even a beginner can see.

So usually the chess player with the better analytical skills, better memory and greater psychological stability wins.

 


 

Vitaly Murlenko:

They'll ask you to enter five...

Not really. The first time I called, there was no such thing, the answer ended with "for all other questions press 5", then I decided to write you an outrageous answer, but, decided to press 5, tried again and the second time the answer from the answering machine was different - at the very beginning "if there are more than 5 people in front of you, press 1"
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