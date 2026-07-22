Interesting and Humour - page 2873
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For example, when the jigsaw sticks upside down under the table. Disconnects the battery handle, attaches the spike with a wire. Is that wire from the same battery? I don't believe it. Well, either I want the same battery.
There's more on batteries here
To be honest, these new-fangled holidays are not "ours" with a Western flavour and "outlandish" customs. Honestly, these newfangled holidays are a bit "not ours," with a Western flavour and "outlandish" customs. Why do we celebrate Halloween? Because our civilization is perceived as a loser!
"EVIL DOES NOT COME TO US IN THE FORM OF A STINKING SHAITAN, BUT IN THE FORM OF CUTE PUPPET IMAGES."
Halloween It's an Irish holiday. Whatever, it's groovy, you have to take the best from everywhere.
Halloween is not the best, it's the worst. It's a coven of the wicked. It's probably the best thing for the wicked, though.
A modern cellar. European style.
The only problem is that 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here :( .
A modern cellar. European style.
The only problem is that 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here :( .