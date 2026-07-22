Interesting and Humour - page 2873

New comment
 
 
Slawa:

For example, when the jigsaw sticks upside down under the table. Disconnects the battery handle, attaches the spike with a wire. Is that wire from the same battery? I don't believe it. Well, either I want the same battery.

There's more on batteries here

 
Alexander Voronkov:

To be honest, these new-fangled holidays are not "ours" with a Western flavour and "outlandish" customs. Honestly, these newfangled holidays are a bit "not ours," with a Western flavour and "outlandish" customs. Why do we celebrate Halloween? Because our civilization is perceived as a loser!

"EVIL DOES NOT COME TO US IN THE FORM OF A STINKING SHAITAN, BUT IN THE FORM OF CUTE PUPPET IMAGES."

Halloween is an Irish holiday. It doesn't matter, it's groovy, we should take the best from everywhere.
[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Halloween It's an Irish holiday. Whatever, it's groovy, you have to take the best from everywhere.
Halloween is not the best, it's the worst. It's a coven. It's probably the best thing for the evil one, though.
 
Олег avtomat:
Halloween is not the best, it's the worst. It's a coven of the wicked. It's probably the best thing for the wicked, though.
I already feel like I'm burning at the stake of the Inquisition.
 
burning alive is painful
 
Hit of the season!

 
 

A modern cellar. European style.

1

23

45

6

The only problem is that 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here :( .

 
Karputov Vladimir:

A modern cellar. European style.

The only problem is that 0.5 tonne or tonne of potatoes won't fit in here :( .

Why is there a pipe with a tap on top?
1...286628672868286928702871287228732874287528762877287828792880...4979
New comment