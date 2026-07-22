Interesting and Humour - page 547
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3D rules... What a beauty.
If memory serves me right, a video about Panturala's cars has already been shown here, but I am revisiting it again and again.
Apparently nostalgia. At the end of the 90s my hands assembled a Seven 1 in 1 the same. Only it was not broken, and sold ... for kopecks ...
The only photo that survived, there is a very unsightly winter look.
Both the exterior and the interior and the underbody have been upgraded...
Ahh, gotcha bastards. Aliens on Mars, video from Curiosity.
starting at 0.38.
Ahh, gotcha bastards. Aliens on Mars, video from Curiosity.
starting at 0.38.
Not aliens, but UFOs. )))
Oh, come on, it's not Nevsky Prospect or Kreschatik or Seventh Avenue.
Or do you think shaitan-taxis are already there?
Not aliens, but UFOs so far. )))
Yeah, that's what I said.
There's a picture of him looking right through the lens. That's horrible.
Oh, come on, it's not Nevsky Prospect or Kreschatik or Seventh Avenue.
Or do you think the shaitan-taxi is already there?
If there, then the UFO is just an undefined flying object. Which can be just an optical illusion or a small asteroid. ))
made the calculations.
The volume of water on Earth is 1400-1500 million cubic kilometres, which is 1/800 of the volume of planet Earth.
This volume is distributed as follows: * world ocean - 1120 mln cubic kilometres; * thickness of Earth crust - 200 mln cubic kilometres; * continental and sub-polar glaciers - 30 mln cubic kilometres; * rivers, lakes, swamps - 4 mln cubic kilometres; * atmosphere - 12 thousand cubic kilometres;
according to volume formula radius of this water ball =700 km, which is 9 times less than radius of Earth (Earth has 6350 km).
Which is basically the same as the picture.
If there, a UFO is just an undefined flying object. Which could be just an optical illusion or a small asteroid. ))