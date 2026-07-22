Interesting and Humour - page 1717
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The Herald of the Pauper
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says more than a hundred businessmen have been arrested since the start of his campaign against shops accused of overcharging, the BBC reports.
According to the Venezuelan leader, the government is preparing a new package of measures to regulate the profits of businessmen. In particular, it is about controlling the size of profit margins.
Read more:http://top.rbc.ru/economics/15/11/2013/888882.shtml
He who wakes up early wants to sleep (Russian proverb and proverb)
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Good morning
Russia is starting to fine smoking in public places.
Somehow I doubt anything will change. One should always hope for the best, though.
Alexander Pochinok, participating in the RBC press conference on the topic of another pension reform, complained that the state "keeps changing the rules of the game, and it is impossible to understand it".
"If we had an insurance mechanism in place, and the state really did just that for once - pay pensions depending on how a person worked, or rather how he transferred contributions. In practice, in the Soviet Union, in early Russia, in late Russia, this only led to equalisation of pensions, because the state said it was running out of money and started equalising. My entire 30 years of experience as an official shows that this will never be the case in practice, the state does not have enough money," Pochinok said.
According to the former minister, the best thing that can be done in this situation is to take care of your own old age. It means "to save, to save and to save again money".
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/economics/15/11/2013/888902.shtml
Alexander Pochinok, participating in the RBC press conference on the topic of another pension reform, complained that the state "keeps changing the rules of the game, and it is impossible to understand it".
"If we had an insurance mechanism in place, and the state really did just that for once - pay pensions depending on how a person worked, or rather how he transferred contributions. In practice, in the Soviet Union, in early Russia, in late Russia, this only led to equalisation of pensions, because the state said it was running out of money and started equalising. My entire 30 years of experience as an official shows that this will never be the case in practice, the state does not have enough money," Pochinok said.
According to the former minister, the best thing that can be done in this situation is to take care of your own old age. It means "to save, to save and to save again money".
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/economics/15/11/2013/888902.shtml
Therefore, you can only co-exist with them in one case - turn on total ignoring.
There is no internal emigration, "you cannot live in society and be free from society".
All these, as you put it, "squabbles" affect your life in the long run.