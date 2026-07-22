Interesting and Humour - page 2282
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I test Japanese.
Well, that's more likely to be true.
Well, that's more likely to be true.
I'm japanese by test.
More like Hazar........... whatever I write gets erased.
French. You're sophisticated, sensual and lovable, just like a real Frenchman. You like stylish clothes, perfume and walks in the alleys. The opposite sex likes you a lot. Don't lose your mojo-visit Paris, the capital of fashion and adventure.
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No! I'm Caucasian.
Don't post about politics. There are special political forums for that.
By taking this quiz you will find out which country's mentality you possess.
Somewhere there was an original with a design studio in this place--pasted his ad..............no,not warming. Ha ha!