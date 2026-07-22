Interesting and Humour - page 2282

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I'm Japanese by test
 
newdigital:
I test Japanese.

Well, that's more likely to be true.

 
Contender:

Well, that's more likely to be true.

No. Korean, Chinese -- I'll believe it, Japanese -- no.
 
newdigital:
I'm japanese by test.
More like Hazard........... whatever I write gets erased.
 
gnawingmarket:
More like Hazar........... whatever I write gets erased.
There's nothing to post about politics. That's what special political forums are for.
 
Tests
What nationality are you really?
Test passed. Your score:

French. You're sophisticated, sensual and lovable, just like a real Frenchman. You like stylish clothes, perfume and walks in the alleys. The opposite sex likes you a lot. Don't lose your mojo-visit Paris, the capital of fashion and adventure.

.........................................................................................................................................................................

No! I'm Caucasian.

 
barabashkakvn:
Don't post about politics. There are special political forums for that.
In Turkey last week I was watching........... at a discotheque and a chick ran out: Good people! Don't let Ukraine fall apart! .............. Then they took away the microphone - no politik!...no politik! ............................. And what can you do about politics if they are already settling refugees in Rostov and are promising to join us soon ............. So you are far from war.
 
Killed by an attacker. I am an American.
 
newdigital:
By taking this quiz you will find out which country's mentality you possess.
I'm English. Probably a lord :)
 

Somewhere there was an original with a design studio in this place--pasted his ad..............no,not warming. Ha ha!


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