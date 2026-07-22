Interesting and Humour - page 2477
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IZh Planet Sport, we used to call it "The Dog" amongst ourselves. And there was a Cheset 500 cc - a real sheepdog :)
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I also had this dream:
I also had this dream:
This is bullshit. Not funny or interesting... :((
It's a sad state of affairs) Apple's stock is down 4% because their smartphones are bent, but they always have been.) Everyone goes around bending iPhones). Even children).
Before that, Geller had tried to bend smartphones from other companies in his usual way (the same way he has been successfully bending spoons for years), but to no avail.
Stop frоm mу IPhone 6.
-----
Good morning.
And it cost 1,200 roubles ;)
And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport
Czech CZ was even cooler. Not even a dream. I then found out that even some weapons were under the brand name CZ
Once on the road Nizhny Tagil - Sverdlovsk in 1978 we made Planet-Sport on Kovrov Voskhod. There were two of us, he rode alone. He then overtook us and cheerfully shouted something through the roar of his engine