Interesting and Humour - page 2477

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server:

IZh Planet Sport, we used to call it "The Dog" amongst ourselves. And there was a Cheset 500 cc - a real sheepdog :)

h

Yeah... Those were the days. We rebuilt engines and gearboxes by hand in a garage...
 

I also had this dream:

 
Integer:

I also had this dream:

Right - humour... ;)
 
 
zfs:
This is bullshit. Not funny or interesting... :((
 
artmedia70:
This is bullshit. Not funny or interesting... :((

It's a sad state of affairs) Apple's stock is down 4% because their smartphones are bent, but they always have been.) Everyone goes around bending iPhones). Even children).

 
Renowned Israeli psychic Uri Geller has managed to bend the new iPhone 6 smartphone. This happened during a video interview for the International Business Times.

Before that, Geller had tried to bend smartphones from other companies in his usual way (the same way he has been successfully bending spoons for years), but to no avail.

 
http://therunet.com/articles/3688-kak-internet-polzovateli-izdevalis-nad-gnuschimsya-iphone-6-plus
Как блогеры издевались над гнущимся iPhone 6 Plus
Как блогеры издевались над гнущимся iPhone 6 Plus
  • therunet.com
23 сентября первые покупатели iPhone 6 Plus обнаружили, что корпус нового смартфона недостаточно крепкий. Несколько владельцев планшетофона от Apple выложили в соцсетях фотографии iPhone 6 Plus, на которых отчетливо видно, что смартфон слегка изогнут. Блогеры утверждают, что они не пытались повредить устройство специально, а просто положили его...
 
Met my ex yesterday. He said he would give me a new IPhone if I spent the night with him. Men are such bastards!
Stop frоm mу IPhone 6.

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Good morning.

 
artmedia70:

And it cost 1,200 roubles ;)

And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport

Czech CZ was even cooler. Not even a dream. I then found out that even some weapons were under the brand name CZ

Once on the road Nizhny Tagil - Sverdlovsk in 1978 we made Planet-Sport on Kovrov Voskhod. There were two of us, he rode alone. He then overtook us and cheerfully shouted something through the roar of his engine

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