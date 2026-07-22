Interesting and Humour - page 4344

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Nikolay Gaylis:
(in the papers, a couple of thousand years later) "Legends find confirmation: this find by archaeologists is stirring the public's minds - could it be our ancestors from the paradise island of Sentinel?"
 

Googling translate is on fire - MEDVED !


 

In Google Translator, choose to translate from Mongolian to Russian. In Mongolian, we write it in Russian letters. More precisely, one letter "o" with spaces.

Roughly, "oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh" - that translates as "send your pile to your pile".


oooh... let's go.

Oooh... sorry.

oooh oooh that was...

oooh oooh oooh - you've been deleted.

 

This is how Sberbank traders work.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/12/2018/5c095a529a794780369535f8?utm_source=yxnews&amp;utm_medium=desktop

ЦБ обвинил работника «дочки» Сбербанка в манипулировании ценными бумагами
ЦБ обвинил работника «дочки» Сбербанка в манипулировании ценными бумагами
  • www.rbc.ru
Один из сотрудников «Сбербанк Управление активами» выставлял заявки на покупку или продажу ценных бумаг, которые обеспечивали прибыль его контрагентам. В ЦБ считают, что он был с ними в сговоре и нарушил закон
 
 
Vitalii Ananev:

This is how Sberbank traders work.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/12/2018/5c095a529a794780369535f8?utm_source=yxnews&amp;utm_medium=desktop

Don't put everyone on the same page. One trader is no indicator of the performance of all the bank's traders.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

And if you go on - you will find such a transcendent number, which at an enumeration will represent a really working grail in the mql language and even with ready-made sets to it...

 
transcendreamer:

But if we continue - there will be a transcendental number, which at an enumeration sign will be a real working grail in mql language and even with ready-made sets to it...

How many mathematicians will have to be killed? ;)

 

It's about time ! My approach. The core is the engine(s)


 
Denis Sartakov:

It's about time ! My approach. The core is the engine(s)


It's almost a meme :-)

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