Interesting and Humour - page 4344
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Googling translate is on fire - MEDVED !
In Google Translator, choose to translate from Mongolian to Russian. In Mongolian, we write it in Russian letters. More precisely, one letter "o" with spaces.
Roughly, "oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh oooh" - that translates as "send your pile to your pile".
oooh... let's go.
Oooh... sorry.
oooh oooh that was...
oooh oooh oooh - you've been deleted.
This is how Sberbank traders work.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/12/2018/5c095a529a794780369535f8?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
This is how Sberbank traders work.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/12/2018/5c095a529a794780369535f8?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
And if you go on - you will find such a transcendent number, which at an enumeration will represent a really working grail in the mql language and even with ready-made sets to it...
But if we continue - there will be a transcendental number, which at an enumeration sign will be a real working grail in mql language and even with ready-made sets to it...
How many mathematicians will have to be killed? ;)
It's about time ! My approach. The core is the engine(s)
It's about time ! My approach. The core is the engine(s)
It's almost a meme :-)