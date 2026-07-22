Interesting and Humour - page 2857
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Winter. It's beautiful.
Tree-hugging goats (article by renowned blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol)
"Tree goats in Morocco look a lot like Christmas decorations on a Christmas tree. Well, really, for the average Russian to see goats chewing on the bark on a tree is quite strange. And some of them climb higher than five metres, and it is surprising how the hooved animals are held on the tree's thin branches."
"The tree, by the way, is not an easy one. It is a Moroccan endemic called argania, and the tree is famous for its fruit-seeds, from which a special oil is pressed. It is used in cosmetology and has some incredible properties. To compare: only 12 million litres of argan oil are extracted per year, compared to 9 billion litres of sunflower oil, for example...".
Tree climbing goats (article by renowned blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol)
There are also rock climbing goats. )
In the winter, the tree goats take turns hibernating.
So, let's open the canned goods and go shopping.
Some to the shop (all 36), some for a snow maiden or something.... ))
If I may ask the programmers a question inaccurately.)
Don't let the beanpole get you out of your hair!
I don't give a shit what you're doing in the valley, the snow maiden is right, )))) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOQZj1peu60
You know, all cities in the country now have a service for house calls to the narcologist. All you have to do is call 03. It's kind of even free.
In fact, the girls hit the root ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Come on, I'm not in a hurry, I'll get the strength from the neti-brain, in the application, but
♪ while we're on our way, we're on our way ♪
Absurd poem generator here