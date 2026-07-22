Interesting and Humour - page 1015
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Winter's not over until everyone throws away their Christmas trees.
Mischek:
Those who hate chorovodophiles are chorovodophobes.
Wrong: Roundworm phobes are those who are afraid of roundworm phobes. Phobia is fear )))
Hates because he's afraid )