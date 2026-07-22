Interesting and Humour - page 1015

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Winter is not over until everyone throws away their Christmas trees.
 
moskitman:
Winter's not over until everyone throws away their Christmas trees.
Oh, man, that's too bad. Can't I throw out some flowers for that guy? They're like Christmas trees already.
 
 
The Mayor of Moscow has congratulated housing and utilities workers on their professional holiday. "Eshelme kukhelme," said Sergei Sobyanin.
 
 
 

Mischek:

Those who hate chorovodophiles are chorovodophobes.


Wrong: Roundwalker-phobes are those who are afraid of roundwalker-phobes. Phobia is fear.))
 
Scriptong:
Wrong: Roundworm phobes are those who are afraid of roundworm phobes. Phobia is fear )))
hates because he is afraid )
 
Mischek:
Hates because he's afraid )
Or is he afraid because he hates? ))
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