Interesting and Humour - page 2165
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http://ex.by/9806-vynos-mozga-v-kartinkax-66-shtuk.html
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Good morning, you are unheard of!
A billionaire died yesterday in America.
By chance, you were chosen as the sole heir.
Congratulations, you are now the owner of $400 billion and 100 kilos of gold!
...All you have to do is buy an iron and a hair dryer from us!
Tanchiki
Hangman
Hangman
Hangman
Kenny G - Forever In Love