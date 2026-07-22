Interesting and Humour - page 2165

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chirpxbr
 
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Как я покупал 3D-принтер
Как я покупал 3D-принтер
  • geektimes.ru
Данный пост является своеобразным предостережением тем, кто задумал купить 3D-принтер. Этот, казалось бы, простой процесс для цивилизованных стран, может вдребезги разлететься о суровые Российские реалии. Я, сам того не ожидая, сумел пройтись по всем возможным граблям, и на собственной шкуре убедился, как же в действительности обстоят дела по...
 
Contender:
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Fucking hell...
 

Good morning, you are unheard of!

A billionaire died yesterday in America.

By chance, you were chosen as the sole heir.

Congratulations, you are now the owner of $400 billion and 100 kilos of gold!

...All you have to do is buy an iron and a hair dryer from us!

 

Tanchiki


 

Hangman



[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Hangman



gallows)
 
newdigital:

Hangman



Response
 

Kenny G - Forever In Love



Кенни Джи – тема
Кенни Джи – тема
  • www.youtube.com
Кенни Джи — американский джазовый саксофонист, входящий в список 25 самых продаваемых американских музыкантов всех времён по статистике R.I.A.A., лауреат пре...
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