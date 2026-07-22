Interesting and Humour - page 2216
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Oh, those Romans!
Body art on fingers.
Read more: http://www.adme.ru/hudozhniki-i-art-proekty/bodi-art-na-palcah-414455/
Thalidomide is a sedative sleeping drug.
It is widely known for its teratogenicity- its ability to 'give birth to monsters'.
Victims of thalidomide between 1956 and 1962:
Read more: http://www.factroom.ru/facts/12941
- Where were you? - Class reunion. - For three days? - We were reminiscing... - Remembering what?! - Where I live...
I want a wizard to give me an invisible hat and socks.
Alcohol doesn't help you find the answer. It helps you forget the question.
- Honey, let's play tonight like you're a slut? - You're such a naughty boy. Come on. - I'll take you to the truckers and pick you up in the morning.
By the time you remember what you forgot, you'll have forgotten what you remembered.
The most effective herbal treatment is a nettle up the ass.
A foolish wife watches her husband, and a clever one watches herself.
Everybody wants to have a good time... But you don't have a good time.
- Well, on the one hand you're beautiful... - And on the other? - And on the other you have a face...
"The new drugs "Obdirole" and "Razorin" will take away your desire to get sick."
- Mashka, shall we go to the movies after school? - I can't. I'm going to university after school. And then I'll get a job.
- Does your offer still stand? - Yes. Then I refuse again.
- Katya, why are you crying? - It's a sad book... What kind of book? - "Thermodynamics".
Nothing makes a sleeping woman look more beautiful than a little child sitting next to her with felt-tip pens.
Should you believe a man if he says he's a liar?
- My name is Miloš Jovanović, I am 25 years old and I am an emblem of the USSR. - Why? - BECAUSE I'M SERBIAN AND YOUNG.
Give a man a fish and he will be fed for a day. Give a man the name Sat, and he will be satiated forever.
- Should I not go? - No. - "No, don't go" or "No, go"? - Yes.
- Hello, who is this? - Where?
Oh, the great and fizzy Polish language!
Sclerotic spouses cheating on each other.
- Where did you vacation this summer? - Oh, I've been everywhere. I haven't been to the sea, the ocean, rivers, lakes, ponds, mountains.
"Give the little crocodiles to tasty hands."
Why not go when you're being led somewhere by the hair?
- Sent my husband out for potatoes and he got hit by a car. - That's terrible! What are you going to do now? - I don't know. Rice, maybe.
I look at some people and I think, "Where's the fat going?"
- Don't you regret getting married? - Yeah, I'm sorry about him, sure.
Brown bears think all polar bears are stupid.
Men usually hang everything on the floor.
"Bsytro and quacheno nabru luboi tekk."
Mum wanted a boy. And daddy wanted a girl. That's how they met.
- Are you offended? - No. How bad? - Yes.
The biggest debt is a matrimonial one. No matter how much you give, you still owe.
It's good to be brave. But scary.
- Holy father. - Yes, holy son. - The holy mother made holy borscht.
How to have a fun weekend
Good morning, comrades!