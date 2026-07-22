Interesting and Humour - page 4773
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it amazes me how you can fuck up the place where they live like this...
The poorer the continent, the more shit they live in. I know from asia. And here in the '90s...
was... surprised even... now the best))))
was... surprised even... now the best))))
The bigger the community the stronger the country and the more secure the future. China will be a leader for 20 years in the future, and then we'll see if we live long enough.
If landfills don't cover the ground before then))))
Mayor of the capital and quite possibly the next president)
My city as an example:
The resources are there, but the wrong ones are at the helm
The ones at the helm are always the wrong ones... because the normal ones don't like to rule, they like to work...
I wonder how they can fuck up the place where they live...
And several oil spills in a row in one month in the north of our immense land and amazing algae in Kamchatka producing phenol don't surprise you?
And that's bullshit - they just don't take the rubbish out (or rather, they don't transport it from one place to another). And the s*** to nature should be like this:
Mayor of the capital and quite possibly the next president)
You can make a joke, just the right branch)
Do several oil spills in one month in a row in the north of our vast country and the amazing phenol-producing algae in Kamchatka not surprise you?
And that's bullshit - they just don't take the rubbish out (or rather, they don't transport it from one place to another). And s**t to nature should be like this:
I'm surprised by any kind of indifference to the place where you live.
I'm surprised at any kind of indifference to the place where you live.
education.... and it only shows results by the third generation....