Interesting and Humour - page 1004
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I don't even want to.
What's the fun in that? It's wild.
Could it be that the casings are piling up the buzz? I don't get it either. I'd love to shoot at a target, though.
By the way, it's kind of tiled, I was afraid someone would slip on the casings, there's a lot of them.
Bullshit. Of all the lead they've launched (somewhere in satellite orbit :) at least one will make it back to the yard...
There were some other stupid jokes, the AK can be cocked by hitting the ground with the butt. The trigger is pulled with a wire, then the magazine is inserted and then, for example, into a sewer, with the butt down, as long as there's nobody below,
...and it'll put everybody horizontally at 360 degrees.
Man is a dog's friend. At any rate, you can go for a walk now.
There were some other stupid jokes, the AK can be cocked by hitting the ground with the butt. The trigger is pulled with a wire, then the magazine is inserted and then, for example, into a sewer, with the butt down, as long as there's nobody below,
...and it'll put them all horizontally 360°.
The recoil spring has to be weak for it to be cocked like that. If it's old and broken, you can take it apart with the butt on the ground.
I just don't get it, who's there to put in the sewers...?
But these are Afghan tricks of the helicopter pilots: they put an RGD-5 "with the butt" into an ordinary cut glass from a canteen and take out a pin. As long as the glass is unharmed and UZRGM lever is in place, you understand, even till Chinese Easter. Thrown from a windsock, glass shatters, four seconds and...
Hunting with a leopard:
//---
And fishing is better: )))
- Do you think your double would go to work instead of you...? You'd be lying together shouting, "I want a double!"