Interesting and Humour - page 1116

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Help the spring

 
Within an hour, the whole truth about bitcoins. Only in our thread
 
Mischek:
Within an hour, all the truth about bitcoins. Only in our thread.
Expected message - bitcoins?
 
sergeyas:
The expected message - bitcoins?
Yeah, and nah, whatever. Turns out it's all Bolkonsky's fault. NTV is finishing the story, we'll have to wait.
 
However, some administration intervened in the process. But we will have the material by tomorrow evening anyway. We will have to wait.
[Deleted]  

The Winklevoss brothers took possession of 1% of Bitcoin's currency
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/04/11/winklevoss-bitcoin_n_3063831.html?utm_hp_ref=technology

 

Kiev, left bank. "Time to go" (c) I don't know who, but someone wise

Although I like the other voiceover better (one swear word in the beginning)

 
notused:

Kiev, left bank. "Time to go" (c) I don't know who, but someone wise

Although I like the other voiceover better (one swear word in the beginning)

did not notice any difference in the voiceover (( maybe the wrong link
 
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