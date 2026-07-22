Interesting and Humour - page 3965
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Good... in the rain.
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Interesting and Humorous
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2017.09.01 06:40
Buy on a pullback? =)
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Interesting and Humorous
Alexandr Murzin, 2017.09.01 12:02
If the beginning of the end, then sell on the pullback.
I will not hide it - I was not a big fan of this "currency" from the beginning I am not a fan even now. I think that amers came to the conclusion that if it is in demand, it must be taken under control, that is, to issue their own within the law, because it will not compete with the dollar (under control). Crypto is not under control - who needs it? No one ..... They will find a reason, from trivial to global - they will shut down bitcoin anyway to develop their own one ........
Again, there is no need to go far - Bitcoin is 90% of the shadow economy, from A to Z ... around the world
https://life.ru/t/технологии/1040081/troikh_rossiian_zadierzhali_za_opieratsii_s_bitkoinami_na_500_mln_rubliei
The Soros accusation
The petitioners accuse Soros of "deliberately and repeatedly trying to destabilize [the situation] or commit other acts of violence against the United States and its citizens. They call on the US federal government and the Department of Justice to "immediately declare George Soros and all members of his organizations as home-grown terrorists and seize both personal assets and those associated with his structures within the framework of the Civil Assets Forfeiture Act".
Read more at TASS:
http://tass.ru/politika/4523686
More than 100,000 Americans demand that Soros be declared a terrorist
US citizens called on the authorities to seize both the billionaire's personal assets and those connected to his structures
WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. More than 100 thousand people signed a petition onthe White Housewebsite with a demand to declare billionaire George Soros a terrorist and seize all his assets. The 100,000 mark was passed on Friday, according to figures provided by the White House specialist Web platform. That is how much is needed for the administration to respond to the document.
Protesters in New York accused Obama and Soros of organizing a coup in Ukraine.
Bloomberg: Soros predicted Theresa May's short term as UK prime minister
WSJ: George Soros lost about $1bn after Trump's election victory
"Given that George Soros has deliberately and continuously attempted to destabilize [the situation] or commit other acts of violence against the United States and its citizens <...>, the US federal government and the Department of Justice should immediately declare George Soros and all members of his organizations as homegrown terrorists and seize both personal assets and those associated with his entities under the civil asset forfeiture law," the text of the petition states.
On Thursday, the number of signatureswas 60,000, and the document gained the missing 40,000 in just one day. It is not yet known when there will be a response from the White House or US President Donald Trump.
Soros is the founder and head of hedge fund Soros Fund Management and is among the richest men in the world. Forbes estimates his fortune at $25 billion.
Read more at TASS:
http://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/4526304
More than 100,000 Americans demand that Soros be declared a terrorist
Quickly dialed in. Interesting processes. Founding fathers (kings) being torn down...
Reminds me of something... Proletarians of all countries unite! So what)))
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/declare-george-soros-terrorist-and-seize-all-his-related-organizations-assets-under-rico-and-ndaa-law
The whole world knows that petitions on the White House website can be signed by anyone on earth regardless of citizenship or country of residence, afftar of the article knows it, klintsevich knows it and still -Over 100,000 Americans demanded....., US citizens called for..... AAAAAAAAAA!!!!!
Are you ever going to get over it?
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Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
For any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual squabbles and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
The cleansing process has begun.