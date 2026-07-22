Interesting and Humour - page 2751
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Yeah, check for viruses. If it does not help and the same thing happens all the time, change your internet.
no viruses, most likely the ISP ran out of ip-addresses of users more than ip-readers, so it sends a few users per one )
strange, it used to work fine )
sitting alone "in the woods" with a 3G modem from megaphone
at first i got google captcha (not so long ago 5-9 days ago) but now i got banned ))
Rebooted the firewall and got the captcha again.
It is the same as local with shared external IP, only more users ;)
Until unlimited, many saved and all had enough, but now it seems more and more people are sitting on unlimited, but the resources are the same.
It's the same as LAN with shared external IP, only more users ;)
While there was no limit, many people were saving and everyone had enough, but now it seems that more and more people are sitting on unlimited speed, and the resources are the same.
it's like unlimited with a speed limit, if you run out of limit, the speed goes down so much that you can't even go to Yandex )
they're basically cutting me off.
For me 25 giga a month is almost enough.
+ my second computer has 15 gigs and this is only daytime traffic, at night I have the same amount, but I almost do not use it at night
I get banned all the time on google from my landline. They make me enter captcha or call me a robot.
Yes, it's already happening with wired ISPs too. So the question "Are you banned from Google?" is no longer a mockery. Often you have to answer in the affirmative )))
Portadown, Ireland
A competitor jumps into a mud pool during the Mud Madness race in Portadown on 13 September.
A wired ISP is not always a static IP. You can only get banned by Google on a static IP if you try really hard (viral spamming, for example).
Kildare, Ireland
A racehorse in the Irish Equine Aqua Centre pond on 13 September.