Interesting and Humour - page 3212
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Photo by marateaman
Good morning
Read https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4050 at your leisure , I think you'll have a lot of fun. That was the atmosphere on the forum then and now ....
By the way, pay attention to Mishek's role in the theme. :)
I don't know why I keep reading business, business...
Myshek: "Optimal time for the sale of the Champions EAs is the beginning of December. The excitement is at its peak and the likelihood of drawdown is increasing.
To buy, it's better to wait until the end of the Championship.
What romance is there? And here he is saying that the forum is miserable...
"don't make an idol of yourself" - as soon as it appears, it will fall away.
Mishek's unquestionable advantage is refined quality trolling (one has to be objective here).
but for such trolling -- you need support of moderators -- Mishek has been banned only once: permanently -- before that, no matter what he said, no matter how rude or insulting, he has never been banned.
What was the first thing he asked when he showed up? That's right -- "Does the mathlete come to the forum?" (no relation to mathletes)
The moderators who are active now -- they will not support Mishek -- because he will quickly become confrontational.
Mishek has nothing to do here without trolling - he has never written anything about mql4/5 and mt4/5, so he's not in the know.
If he gets used to it, he will be eliminated again.
In the meantime, popcorn - his appearance certainly caught the attention, bored people, lacking novelty.
but second seasons and beyond are rarely successful.
Laziness is a sign of high intelligence
The original English version is here.
Specifically, it says that people who think are much less active than people who are not inclined to think/think a lot.
"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) older people's competencies are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than younger people; b) younger bosses cannot command older subordinates."
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) the competencies of the elderly are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than the younger ones; b) young bosses cannot command elderly subordinates."
But that's which ... I looked it up on Wikipedia - there are many: a settlement colony, an urban settlement, a rural settlement, ... Rublevka-Zhukovka is also a settlement, he is not talking about such ...
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) the competencies of the elderly are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than younger people; b) young bosses cannot command elderly subordinates."