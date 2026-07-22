Interesting and Humour - page 3212

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Still, it's not a good conversation for old timers. Is that you? Hey, hey. We meet, but the conversation doesn't start. It happens.
 
Enchanted forest

Photo by marateaman



Good morning

 
Alexander Laur:

Read https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4050 at your leisure , I think you'll have a lot of fun. That was the atmosphere on the forum then and now ....

By the way, pay attention to Mishek's role in the theme. :)

I don't know why I keep reading business, business...

Myshek: "Optimal time for the sale of the Champions EAs is the beginning of December. The excitement is at its peak and the likelihood of drawdown is increasing.

To buy, it's better to wait until the end of the Championship.

What romance is there? And here he is saying that the forum is miserable...

 
I've read it too - there's no romance there, just money and sales talk.
 

"don't make an idol of yourself" - as soon as it appears, it will fall away.

Mishek's unquestionable advantage is refined quality trolling (one has to be objective here).

but for such trolling -- you need support of moderators -- Mishek has been banned only once: permanently -- before that, no matter what he said, no matter how rude or insulting, he has never been banned.

What was the first thing he asked when he showed up? That's right -- "Does the mathlete come to the forum?" (no relation to mathletes)

The moderators who are active now -- they will not support Mishek -- because he will quickly become confrontational.

Mishek has nothing to do here without trolling - he has never written anything about mql4/5 and mt4/5, so he's not in the know.

If he gets used to it, he will be eliminated again.

In the meantime, popcorn - his appearance certainly caught the attention, bored people, lacking novelty.

but second seasons and beyond are rarely successful.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Laziness is a sign of high intelligence

The original English version is here.
Specifically, it says that people who think are much less active than people who are not inclined to think/think a lot.

 
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
  • "In economics, if it is understood as a monetary exchange, most people will cease to be in demand."
  • "The material output of machines will be better, cheaper and more error-free. People will be aggregated into settlements. Many services within could be provided on a barter basis."
  • "IT companies will have to set up work offices right in such settlements to hire quality staff."

"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) older people's competencies are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than younger people; b) younger bosses cannot command older subordinates."

Александр Давыдов: «Драйвером экономики должна стать семья. Процесс уже начался». - Деловой квартал
Александр Давыдов: «Драйвером экономики должна стать семья. Процесс уже начался». - Деловой квартал
  • ekb.dk.ru
«Человека заменят механизмы, 60% населения останется без работы. Люди будут массово уезжать из городов и собираться в автономные поселения». Футурологический прогноз от Александра Давыдова на DK.RU. Деловой Квартал.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
  • "In economics, if it is understood as a monetary exchange, most people will cease to be in demand."
  • "The material output of machines will be better, cheaper and more error-free. People will be aggregated into settlements. Many services inside could be provided on a barter basis."
  • "IT companies will have to set up work offices right in such settlements to hire quality staff."

"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) the competencies of the elderly are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than the younger ones; b) young bosses cannot command elderly subordinates."

And as I am not a young man any more, he will never hire me for a job in Yekaterinburg. That is, for me - only to the settlements.
But that's which ... I looked it up on Wikipedia - there are many: a settlement colony, an urban settlement, a rural settlement, ... Rublevka-Zhukovka is also a settlement, he is not talking about such ...
Поселение — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Поселение — многозначное понятие. Поселение — вид археологического памятника, объекта. Поселение — место жительства группы людей, населённый пункт. Поселение — два вида муниципальных образований в России, в которых местное самоуправление осуществляется населением непосредственно и (или) через выборные и иные органы местного самоуправления...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
Read. Unfortunately, how few educated people broadcast in various publications. Rubbish, illiterate rubbish. Apparently, Lenin's "Every cook can rule the state" has been realized in the form of mockery.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Alexander Davydov (NAUMEN):
  • "In economics, if it is understood as a monetary exchange, most people will cease to be in demand."
  • "The material output of machines will be better, cheaper and more error-free. People will be aggregated into settlements. Many services within could be provided on a barter basis."
  • "IT companies will have to set up work offices right in such settlements to hire quality staff."

"For example, in my IT company (and not just mine), there are simply no jobs for the elderly. This is not because of performance and health problems, but because: a) the competencies of the elderly are not the same, and if they are trained in new competencies, they will still perform worse than younger people; b) young bosses cannot command elderly subordinates."

True observations, but wrong conclusions. Since the abolition of scrap power, life has somehow not gotten worse.
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