MetaQuotes New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1440 ( 6 ) The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements. The update will be available through the Live Update system

MetaQuotes New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420 30 1 2 3) The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements. The update will be available through the Live Update system

Chin Min Wan MQL4 : TimeDaylightSavings() - How it works ??? ( 9 ) Hi coders, int DLSSec= TimeDaylightSavings() ; I'm a trader in Asia country, the forex market open local time is either 06:00 or 05:00 daily (broker's server time = 00:00). It is in winter period right now, the DLSSEc output = 0 and the forex market open local time is at 06:00. I checked with 2 AI

johnca85 Live vs Demo EA ( 6 ) Anyone fancy taking a look at this EA , when back tested in strategy on the 1m chart XAUUSD with TP 100 , the results are amazing, however in live I cant get it to be profitable? here's the script : //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Advisor

MarkosV MT4 Historical data ( 1 ) I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it

Kay Zaremba Search EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress ( 4 ) Hi guys anyone have the download from Eightcap MT4 or the IP Adress from this server EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress ? Thank you so much

Josef Vobejda Market validation error 4107 ( 6 ) Hi, I’ve been trying to pass the validation phase with my EA for a few days now. I understand what this error means and what causes it, but I’m still unable to fix it. Exact logs: EURUSD,H1: invalid stoploss for OrderSend function EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 4107 I couldn't replicate the error in my

Mohammad Dehghani Help Debugging My Custom SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs) Indicator – Getting Too Many False Signals, Especially in Ranging Markets ( 1 ) Hi everyone, I’ve written a custom indicator called SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs) , and I’d really appreciate your help in identifying where my logic might be flawed. The core idea is as follows: A "spike" is detected when at least three consecutive candles of the same color each break the high/low of the

Point Zero Clean objects on chart period change? ( 8 ) Hello again, I would like to detect a timeframe change and clean all objects on the chart from my indicator. Deinit() seems not to execute on a timeframe change on the same chart. -this is, clicking H4 from D1 for example. I would really appreciate some help, and thanks in advance for all your...

RenTrad How do you run MT4 in portable mode on Linux Good Day all. I need help running MT4 in portable mode on Linux. The instructions only work on a Windows OS. Even when you install MT4 on a Windows OS in portable mode and copy it to a USB Stick and then copy it to the Linux OS. The portable link do not work on a Linux OS. How do you create the

Young Ho Seo Sub Window height can't be changed manually after sub window size changed using CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS programmatically. Is it MT4 bugs??? ( 9 ) Hi all. I have recently used ChartSetInteger function to programmatically change sub window height (MT4 latest build 830). Once this code is applied to the chart, then I can't change sub window size manually afterwards. It seems the code fixes the sub window height and even if I drag my mouse...

drhouse7 Something interesting, old thread 1283 1 2 3 4 5 ... 128 129) Dear all, I would like to start this new thread cause I have some indicators that I paid for them and I want to share for free with you, all of you that for years share tons of ideas with me in this beautiful forum. I hope to encourage many users to do the same thing Best regards doc EDIT now the...

sisi Coding help 7912 1 2 3 4 5 ... 791 792) Hi, Mr. Guru could you please help me to constantly refresh an ea after each tick movement. I have tried everything, But I just can't make it refresh constantly. What lines of code must I insert to keep an ea and indicator refresh after every tick ? Tnx

[Deleted] Stop Trading Today when Loss or Consecutive Loss 12 1 2) I am trying to add Loss control to my EA. 1. it will stop taking new trade ones it hit X amount in loss Today and will restart taking new trade tomorrow. void TodayLossControling() { // ================================ // 1. Calculate start of current day // ================================

[Deleted] Please Help! EA working on Demo but not on Live account 17 1 2) Hello, I am desperate need of help with getting my Forex Hacked EA to work on my live account. Below is the description of the issue I'm having. My broker is Forex Place (4xp). I do not have access to the code for this EA since it was purchased with rights. I will provide any information you...

iZero Cross-Currency Strength 23 1 2 3) So we know that some currencies correlate (or are negatively correlative) to some degree and can be used to confirm or predict movements. This indicator basically puts it all on one scale (from -1 to 1, I put the max to 1.2 so you can see the graphs without the labels getting in the way). I've coded

FXSamurai Using RVI to filter/entry tops and bottoms 22 1 2 3) The RVI indicator ( Relative Vigor Index ) is a pretty good indicator which can be used in various ways to identify reversals. I developed a way to use it for making absolute fool-proof extremely safe and reliable entries, at the beginning of very significant trend direction changes. It can work as...

Adam Parusel Starting strategy tester through command line parameters? 19 1 2) Is there a possibility to start a backtest from the command line? Something like "terminal.exe -tester EAxyz EURUSD 5min 2000.01.01 2010.01.01" ? Any other idea, how I could start a backtest from outside? I want to use external programs that start different backtests automaticaly. But I have not...

Dima MT4 DDE feed problem ( 3 ) hi my mt4 is set to send the data via dde to excel. excel workbooks i recalculated every 5 seconds. now for soem strange reason dde stops aftre each horu and mt4 stops to update the prices - I am on a demo account is this a known bug??? after i restart mt4 and excel all starts to work fine and the

Vladislav Boyko Simulating time in the MT4 tester and whether it is necessary to cast datetime to long ( 9 ) Comments that do not relate to the " Stop Trading Today when Loss or Consecutive Loss ", have been moved into this topic