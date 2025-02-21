Any questions from newcomers on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes (19649 1 2 3 4 5 ... 1964 1965)
In this thread I want to begin to help those who really want to understand and learn programming in the new MQL4 and want to easily switch to MQL5 - the languages are very similar. This blog will be a good place to discuss tasks, algorithms of their solution and any other questions concerning MT
If you have questions about MQL4, MT4, MetaTrader 4, please post in this thread. Especially when your questions are related to trading functions
The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements. The update will be available through the Live Update system
This topic will discuss undocumented ways of working with the mql4 language , examples of solving certain problems. It would be desirable that this branch would be closer in content to the FAQ, than to the discussion. I suggest that all experienced programmers share their solutions and programming
Hi coders, int DLSSec= TimeDaylightSavings() ; I'm a trader in Asia country, the forex market open local time is either 06:00 or 05:00 daily (broker's server time = 00:00). It is in winter period right now, the DLSSEc output = 0 and the forex market open local time is at 06:00. I checked with 2 AI
Live vs Demo EA (6)
Anyone fancy taking a look at this EA , when back tested in strategy on the 1m chart XAUUSD with TP 100 , the results are amazing, however in live I cant get it to be profitable? here's the script : //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Advisor
I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it
All lessons of Codersguru: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175653 Mql - Metatrader Development Course | www.metatrader.info https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172885 All Codersguru lessons + questions/replies and so on are on this section Metatrader 4 mql 4 - Development course - Forex-TSD Book: https...
Hi guys anyone have the download from Eightcap MT4 or the IP Adress from this server EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress ? Thank you so much
Need someone to code a simple breakout robot for mt4, I will attach what I have but it has several errors (14 1 2)
Hi, This robot logic is based on Tom Hougaards advanced school run strategy which he distributes freely to all through his telegram resource channel. We want the robot to enter the market based on a break of a specified range determined by a time frame, specifically we want it to scan the 4th 5 min
Hi, I’ve been trying to pass the validation phase with my EA for a few days now. I understand what this error means and what causes it, but I’m still unable to fix it. Exact logs: EURUSD,H1: invalid stoploss for OrderSend function EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 4107 I couldn't replicate the error in my
Help Debugging My Custom SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs) Indicator – Getting Too Many False Signals, Especially in Ranging Markets (1)
Hi everyone, I’ve written a custom indicator called SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs) , and I’d really appreciate your help in identifying where my logic might be flawed. The core idea is as follows: A "spike" is detected when at least three consecutive candles of the same color each break the high/low of the
Hello again, I would like to detect a timeframe change and clean all objects on the chart from my indicator. Deinit() seems not to execute on a timeframe change on the same chart. -this is, clicking H4 from D1 for example. I would really appreciate some help, and thanks in advance for all your...
Good Day all. I need help running MT4 in portable mode on Linux. The instructions only work on a Windows OS. Even when you install MT4 on a Windows OS in portable mode and copy it to a USB Stick and then copy it to the Linux OS. The portable link do not work on a Linux OS. How do you create the
Sub Window height can't be changed manually after sub window size changed using CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS programmatically. Is it MT4 bugs??? (9)
Hi all. I have recently used ChartSetInteger function to programmatically change sub window height (MT4 latest build 830). Once this code is applied to the chart, then I can't change sub window size manually afterwards. It seems the code fixes the sub window height and even if I drag my mouse...
Hello, Do you listen any music while you trade? I have tried with many different kinds, but I think classical music is the most appropriate to remain discipline focus and calm . Any replies are appreciated. Let's start
Here is the deinit(). Could this be the problem? int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0, 23); for(int a = ObjectsTotal(); a >= 0; a--) { string name = ObjectName(a); if(ObjectType(name) == OBJ_TREND && (StringFind(name,"DP_Line") >= 0 || StringFind(name,"SW_Line") >= 0))
Dear all, I would like to start this new thread cause I have some indicators that I paid for them and I want to share for free with you, all of you that for years share tons of ideas with me in this beautiful forum. I hope to encourage many users to do the same thing Best regards doc EDIT now the...
Hi, Mr. Guru could you please help me to constantly refresh an ea after each tick movement. I have tried everything, But I just can't make it refresh constantly. What lines of code must I insert to keep an ea and indicator refresh after every tick ? Tnx
[Deleted]
I am trying to add Loss control to my EA. 1. it will stop taking new trade ones it hit X amount in loss Today and will restart taking new trade tomorrow. void TodayLossControling() { // ================================ // 1. Calculate start of current day // ================================
[Deleted]
Hello, I am desperate need of help with getting my Forex Hacked EA to work on my live account. Below is the description of the issue I'm having. My broker is Forex Place (4xp). I do not have access to the code for this EA since it was purchased with rights. I will provide any information you...
Cross-Currency Strength (23 1 2 3)
So we know that some currencies correlate (or are negatively correlative) to some degree and can be used to confirm or predict movements. This indicator basically puts it all on one scale (from -1 to 1, I put the max to 1.2 so you can see the graphs without the labels getting in the way). I've coded
The RVI indicator ( Relative Vigor Index ) is a pretty good indicator which can be used in various ways to identify reversals. I developed a way to use it for making absolute fool-proof extremely safe and reliable entries, at the beginning of very significant trend direction changes. It can work as...
Is there a possibility to start a backtest from the command line? Something like "terminal.exe -tester EAxyz EURUSD 5min 2000.01.01 2010.01.01" ? Any other idea, how I could start a backtest from outside? I want to use external programs that start different backtests automaticaly. But I have not...
hi my mt4 is set to send the data via dde to excel. excel workbooks i recalculated every 5 seconds. now for soem strange reason dde stops aftre each horu and mt4 stops to update the prices - I am on a demo account is this a known bug??? after i restart mt4 and excel all starts to work fine and the
Comments that do not relate to the " Stop Trading Today when Loss or Consecutive Loss ", have been moved into this topic
I need help please. I have a script that closes the opened positions and opens a new position in the opposite direction. But this script applies this function only to opened positions, from the current active chart. I would now like to rewrite the script so that all open trades are rotated no matter
