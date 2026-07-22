Interesting and Humour - page 4537

New comment
 

,

 

handsome men in braces


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

handsome men in braces


Watched it all the way to the end.

 

Now that's a hotel.)

 
Vadim Konyaev:
There is a bridge over the Dniester River in Transdniestria. The Germans tried to bomb it during World War II. But they hit a nearby gatehouse. During the war in 1992, the Moldovan security forces wanted to destroy it, but they also hit the same gatehouse.
[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Vilkov:

Now that's a hotel.)

Continental?)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
...

:-) ehhh... It has become difficult, Renat. True, the Internet is not a kitchen, you cannot tell a joke, you cannot go to a porn site, Rossmonitoring sees everything. You have to keep yourself in check...

How about a hundred grams? On a Friday, you can still get to the shop before 10:00 p.m.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

:-) ehhh... It has become difficult, Renat. True, the Internet is not a kitchen, you cannot tell a joke, you cannot go to a porn site, Rossmonitoring sees everything. You have to keep yourself in check...

How about 100 grams? About Friday, you can still make a run to the shop before 10 p.m.

5-star cognac, lamb shish kebab.

Everything's on the table.

but the forum is all about communication, there's no other way.

Last time it was like this.

what will it be this time?

I don't know.

Go ahead, it's interesting.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

5-star cognac, lamb kebab.

Everything is on the table.

but the forum is all about communication, there's no other way

Last time it was like this.

What's it gonna be this time?

I don't know.

go ahead, it's interesting

;)

Armenian cognac?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Armenian Cognac ?

Yep
1...453045314532453345344535453645374538453945404541454245434544...4979
New comment