Interesting and Humour - page 2111
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"spamming cats" ... Don't you like cats? :)
Oh how I love and respect cats
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Good night.
$500 is OK.
$1,000 is good.
$5,000 - good.
$20,000 - well, not bad...
"spamming cats" ... Don't you like cats? :)
Oh how I love and respect cats
=========
Good night.
Don't out..... everyone)))
▶ Copyright Reform Campaign (Time to change copyright) - YouTube
1. Write "By the way".
2. After a couple of seconds, add "Although no. Forget it."
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Good morning.
warming up
Y - there is no such letter in any European language, and many children cannot pronounce it
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to such a suggestion - our friendly "yoo-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
There's a bloke selling a car here. He wrote a whole opus. It's beautifully written.
http://panda-pandus.livejournal.com/110326.html#t1260534
Y - there is no such letter in any European language, and many children cannot pronounce it
========
to such a suggestion - our friendly "yoo-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha