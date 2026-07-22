Interesting and Humour - page 2111

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"spamming cats" ... Don't you like cats? :)

Oh how I love and respect cats

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Good night.

 
Making money in forex:
$500 is OK.
$1,000 is good.
$5,000 - good.
$20,000 - well, not bad...
[Deleted]  
newdigital:

"spamming cats" ... Don't you like cats? :)

Oh how I love and respect cats

=========

Good night.

cat skull I want one)
[Deleted]  

Don't out..... everyone)))

▶ Copyright Reform Campaign (Time to change copyright) - YouTube

Кампания по реформе авторского права (Время менять копирайт)
Кампания по реформе авторского права (Время менять копирайт)
  • www.youtube.com
Законодательство об авторском праве все чаще используются медиакорорациями и посредниками в качестве средства для блокировки сайтов и запрета свободы информа...
 
How to get a man interested:
1. Write "By the way".

2. After a couple of seconds, add "Although no. Forget it."

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Good morning.

 
This can work in hotly debated threads (a simple trick like this can sometimes move the conversation in a thread to another topic - the "cat effect" so to speak). That is, the post should look resonant. However, if it does not work, one can be kicked out from a branch (the "cat effect").
 

warming up

 

Y - there is no such letter in any European language, and many children cannot pronounce it

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to such a suggestion - our friendly "yoo-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Жириновский предложил убрать букву "ы" из алфавита
Жириновский предложил убрать букву "ы" из алфавита
  • 2014.03.12
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 12 мар — РИА Новости. Лидер ЛДПР Владимир Жириновский предложил убрать букву "ы" из русского алфавита. "Убрать эту букву гадкую, это азиатчина, нас за это не любят в Европе… Это от монгол к нам пришло, ни в одном европейском языке буквы "ы" нет. Гортанный звук, это звери так говорят: "ы-ы". "И" — все, достаточно", — сказал Жириновский...
[Deleted]  

There's a bloke selling a car here. He wrote a whole opus. It's beautifully written.

http://panda-pandus.livejournal.com/110326.html#t1260534

(no title)
(no title)
  • 2014.03.08
  • panda_pandus
  • panda-pandus.livejournal.com
Продаю свой Логан Год выпуска: 2007 Пробег: около 140000. Наездил лично сам. На работу и с работы было удобно гонять по КАДу: крюк, зато без пробок. Зато накрутил пробег. Двигатель: 1.6 (Семь клапанов. Или даже восемь, по-моему, клапанов). 87 лошадей (по другим сведеньям 90). Орловских. Иноходцев. Комплектация: Престиж (самая крутая) Кто хочет...
[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Y - there is no such letter in any European language, and many children cannot pronounce it

========

to such a suggestion - our friendly "yoo-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Grandpa is getting senile). It's quiet in the State Duma now, as it's no place for discussion, but you have to prove yourself somehow. Here are fellow MPs offering all sorts of nonsense).
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