Interesting and Humour - page 598
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Man, why didn't I see that picture before.
The president has reprimanded three ministers... And promised to take away the iPad from some of them.
Let's look at the trend
217 hours left allowed 395
207 415
197 411
Let's look at the trend
217 hours left allowed 395
207 415
197 411
It was 407 or 408... Now it's 415 again! :D
The number ten tram was running
On the boulevard ring.
In it sat and stood
One hundred and fifteen people sat and stood.
People were getting on and off,
Moving forward.
Pioneer Nicholas
Is sitting in the best seat.
He sits in the best seat -
By the window.
He has his skates under his arm:
He's on his way to the rink.
Suddenly, at the fifth stop,
Leaning on his stick
A decrepit grandmother climbs
Into the crowded carriage.
People go in and out,
"They move forward.
Nicholas sits bored,
Granny stands beside him.
Here the wagon stops
Near the ice rink itself,
And out of that carriage
A pioneer gets out.
In the vacant seat
A grandmother wanted to take a seat,
Before she knew it
The seat's been taken by someone else.
Pioneer Valentine
# He's sitting in the best seat
He's sitting in the best seat,
♪ Coming back from the rink ♪
People go in and out,
# Moving forward... #
Valentine sits bored,
♪ Grandma's standing next to him ♪
That old woman's story
♪ We could go on and on ♪
But let's rhyme it:
- Old age must be respected!
Let's look at the trend
217 hours left allowed 395
207 415
197 411
187 415
rather than humour
Allowed:395
Not humour at all... When the entries went over 3000, I thought there would be 1000 entries at least.
Now for a few hours the "415" hasn't changed. The auto-check must have finished... From Monday the manual check will reduce the participants again, judging by the pre-championships...
where is the humour ?!
...
Where's the humor?!
The president has reprimanded three ministers... And he promised to take away the iPad from some of them.