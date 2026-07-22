Interesting and Humour - page 2094
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I guessed this high school problem straight away (although there are a lot of squares... more squares than letters)
- How did you achieve such success? In a month you had $100,000 on your account?
- Nothing complicated. I opened a million-dollar deposit a month ago.
his army is moshing.... The Russians don't give up!
A believable picture. Well done.
"The Information Resistance group was created by Ukrainian army reserve officers. The group includes analysts and military journalists."
http://lenta.ru/news/2014/03/04/facedrone/
Now who understands what's going on - place your bets :-)
The next photo in the 'lost furniture battle' series