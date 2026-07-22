Interesting and Humour - page 2094

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newdigital:

I guessed this high school problem straight away (although there are a lot of squares... more squares than letters)



Good boy, when you grow up you'll be the smartest.
 
From an interview with a trader:
- How did you achieve such success? In a month you had $100,000 on your account?
- Nothing complicated. I opened a million-dollar deposit a month ago.
 
Demi:
his army is moshing.... The Russians don't give up!

A believable picture. Well done.

"The Information Resistance group was created by Ukrainian army reserve officers. The group includes analysts and military journalists."

 
Africa - the internet!

http://lenta.ru/news/2014/03/04/facedrone/
Facebook проведет интернет в Африку с помощью беспилотников
Facebook проведет интернет в Африку с помощью беспилотников
  • 2014.03.04
  • lenta.ru
СМИ сообщили о планах Facebook провести интернет в Африку с помощью беспилотников. Как 4 марта пишет TechCrunch, социальная сеть уже ведет переговоры о покупке компании Titan Aerospace, специализирующейся на производстве дронов. По данным анонимного источника, располагающего информацией о готовящейся сделке, ее сумма может составить до 60...
 

Now who understands what's going on - place your bets :-)

Сбербанк снова выдает кредиты украинцам
Сбербанк снова выдает кредиты украинцам
  • www.rbc.ru
Сбербанк снова выдает кредиты украинцам. Сбербанк возобновляет кредитование физических лиц на Украине, сообщает пресс-служба банка. Сбербанк снял ограничения по потребительскому кредитованию ...
 
 

The next photo in the 'lost furniture battle' series


 
 
1 000 000 000 +
Идеи, которые принесли более 1 млрд долларов
Идеи, которые принесли более 1 млрд долларов
  • votes: 32
  • fototelegraf.ru
Источников вдохновения для бизнесменов множество, но не часто предпринимателям в голову приходит идея на миллион. А как вам идея на миллиард?! В этом выпуске речь пойдет о самых разнообразных бизнес-идеях, которые принесли своим создателям просто уйму денег. (10 фотографий)
 
An analyst is a specialist who will know tomorrow why what he predicted yesterday did not happen today.
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