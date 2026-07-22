Interesting and Humour - page 3096
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And more about delicious and healthy eating:
- Honey, what's for dinner?
- No shit!
- Just like yesterday?
- Yeah, I made two days' worth of dinner.
And in Moscow you can eat even more varied... and for free.
http://www.mk.ru/social/2016/06/09/poest-s-pomoyki-radost-moskvichi-ocenili-otbrosy-supermarketov.html
Customer generosity psto.
Generosity customers fast.
it's an eternal theme...
Also encountered requests such content:
I need to make a site that I will bring income to 20 rubles per month, I will pay only with the prepayment is not expected to 25%, the subject has not yet selected I think the programmer himself suggests it is swimming in this area
There's definitely no trash in my area, there aren't even any garbage cans near the supermarkets. But there are discounted goods on sale all the time with a shelf life close to expiry date.
Google was on the spot)))) While reading an article about freegans (there was a link to it here the other day) Google immediately started throwing banners about munchies at me )))