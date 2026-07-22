Interesting and Humour - page 146
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Publicly accessible electronic document bank "The feat of the people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945".
But I couldn't find my grandfather ((
Top of the autumn shallow close to the left xz.
Either early morning or afternoon.