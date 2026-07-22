Interesting and Humour - page 3681
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That's a good and right solution 21 and I support the decisions of the authorities!
But I am for the labels of alcohol - draw pictures of permanently fallen dick with corpses - with murders - and all other consequences - that may arise after the use of alcohol!
And the question is, why isn't it visually described as beautiful and popular? As they do on tobacco products?
and most importantly do not forget - we live in the age of the interactive!
It's the image that counts!!! Link and Like!
Yes, yes, I KNOW the word 'advertisement' :)). But, according to the dictionary Ozhegov "advertise -, -you, -you; -a-ny; so. 1. advertise (- announce) something, using ads. P. new products. 2. transfer. The same as to praise (-listen) (colloquially). R. their successes. II essence advertising, -ya, cf. "
You didn't add a couple of screenshots with a fallen dick - or a couple of corpses.
Dmitry, that Dimon! - but it's not our Dimon from the forum, it's the other one who's going to love this booklet!
Volodya - we need to patent the idea! and present it to our government as the right thing to do and as humane
Will you be my co-author?
OK, let's make a concession - the idea is mine, you monetize it, the income is 50/50... I can make a full assignment of copyright in advance for a smaller share.
OK, let's make a concession - my idea, monetization for you, income 50/50... I can make a full assignment of copyright in advance for a smaller share.
Oh, my gosh! 50%. Oh, my gosh.
You are unbelievably generous!!! - God bless your children and great-grandchildren and long life to you!
I thought I could squeeze out a maximum of 10%. I know it's not a figure for a businessman, but all right, even 40%!
Photographer Alexei Balashov, our contemporary, an engineer of low temperature engineering and physics (his two photos, the first called '80s'):
This is the kind of piece of paper NEVZ used to put in packages with D815xx-D817xx stabilisers, in the mid-90s of the last century.
I'm speechless. Printed ones. A major factory can't find simple fasteners ! The "CIS states" declared an economic blockade and the country faced a severe nut crisis. In Russia they could not make a "quality nut", of course. The hell of it...
Learn, student, how to post pictures - author, profession, title.
What about you - Murmansk forests....
This is the kind of piece of paper NEVZ used to put in packages with D815xx-D817xxx stabilisers, in the mid-90s of the last century.
I'm speechless. Printed ones. A major factory can't find simple fasteners ! The "CIS states" declared an economic blockade and the country faced a severe nut crisis. In Russia they could not make a "quality nut", of course. The hell of it...
You just probably don't know, but in 1991 the USSR collapsed -- and there is such a thing as "Co-operation"https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Кооперация-- just, given your self-conscious posts today, don't confuse the word "Co-operation" with the word "Co-operative"
Learn, student, how to post photos - the author, the profession, the name.
What are you - Murmansk forests....
Come on already!
you're used to - when you post a photo - attach to it all the information - with full geolocation - a full description of the author - including the eye colour of his dog.
and a full description of all his mistresses with their home addresses.
----
And the Murom forests are a kind of secret, a fairy tale,
it's a romance!