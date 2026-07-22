Interesting and Humour - page 1540
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Yeah, uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
:)
When I read this question without starting. I started to write in chat rooms and forums asking for help, I got an answer ( what happened, of course we can help, tell me) and I wrote that to them. And then I went further and wrote to the medical establishment and of course it all added up with dialogue.
I just wrote the girl's syndrome and the doctor replied:
Yeah, it's serious, she can still fart.
So I put it all together and now I'm having fun while it's funny =)
Core i7-4960X and Core i7-4820K processors reviewed: a scary far cry from the people
Intel is updating its flagship LGA2011 platform, replacing the old Sandy Bridge-E with the new Ivy Bridge-E. Does this platform have any chance of becoming a major battleground for enthusiasts left unsatisfied with Haswell? We will try to answer this question in our testing of the new products: the six-core Core i7-4960X and the quad-core Core i7-4820K.
A piece of goodness.
A good end to the day after your antics today. All sorted out and the bad left far behind. )))
Stay awake! It's just getting started. At 2:00 a.m., Kamasutra video tutorials, and then ...wow ...
why don't you open a topic? :)
Interesting Kamasutra video September 2013 :)
Stay awake ! It's just getting started. 2:00 P.M., Kamasutra video tutorials, and then...
It's not interesting. ))
---
Check out Khan's academy better. All the maths lessons have already been translated into Russian. Eventually the whole site will be translated (asked the translation team). Those children who want to understand, but do not have time to absorb the subject matter over the teachers' explanations, can now quietly watch everything at home. I showed my nephews, they filled in the gaps quickly. :)
KHAN ACADEMY >>>
why don't you open a topic? :)
Interesting kamasutra video September 2013 :)
Okay, there is.
;)