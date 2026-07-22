Interesting and Humour - page 840
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Sobchak returns to DOM 2
Earth to Earth, I'm a hamburger.
Do you read me? Over.
and here I am again in advertising
to see it in motion, click on the + sign at the bottom right of this picture
I think we should go.
you can't just go and ........ boobs
Who are you? Goodbye.
Thank you Alexey, thanks to you I have learnt that it happens. It's really interesting and leads to some speculation that many more people, but to a lesser extent, may be suffering from this syndrome.
what's up? they let you out on fridays.)
It's the same thing every Friday.
Curling
I generally think everyone has the disease, it's just that the symptoms are so minor that we don't pay attention to them. _
I think so too. And I think it's not just this disease, but all the others.
I'm sorry, Potapitch, I'm leaving. Go on, I won't interrupt.