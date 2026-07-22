Interesting and Humour - page 840

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Sobchak returns to DOM 2

 

Earth to Earth, I'm a hamburger.

Do you read me? Over.

 

and here I am again in advertising

 

to see it in motion, click on the + sign at the bottom right of this picture

 

I think we should go.

you can't just go and ........ boobs

 

Who are you? Goodbye.

[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:
Thank you Alexey, thanks to you I have learnt that this happens. It's really interesting and leads to some speculation that many more people, but to a lesser extent, may be suffering from this syndrome.
 
DmitriyN:
Thank you Alexey, thanks to you I have learnt that it happens. It's really interesting and leads to some speculation that many more people, but to a lesser extent, may be suffering from this syndrome.

what's up? they let you out on fridays.)

It's the same thing every Friday.

 

Curling

[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:

I generally think everyone has the disease, it's just that the symptoms are so minor that we don't pay attention to them. _

I think so too. And I think it's not just this disease, but all the others.

Mischek:

I'm sorry, Potapitch, I'm leaving. Go on, I won't interrupt.

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