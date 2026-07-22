Interesting and Humour - page 1053

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Mischek:

О.! Let's check it out. Let's share our progress.

I wonder how many people are trying to repeat this trick now).
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Telegram from a hippopotamus


To put it simply, you cannot withdraw more than 300 euros in cash per day, you cannot transfer more than 5000 euros per month to other countries, and you cannot take more than a grand in cash out of the country. If you run out of deposit or make a deposit, you will only get 10% refund, and the rest will be forced to be deposited again...

300 euros a day is around 12,000 roubles. The average Russian salary is 15,000-20,000 roubles a month. Cypriots live pretty well, even in a crisis.
 
Mischek:

accidentally stumbled across , note the 25 min 25 sec.




Watched all three episodes, didn't get lazy! I don't know why, but I believe him (BAB) more than PU. He's a normal live person and that one is a MUMIA.
 
Mischek:

accidentally stumbled across , note the 25 min 25 sec.

The whole interview is worth watching.

 
peripatetikos:
300 euros a day, that's about 12,000 roubles. The average Russian salary is 15,000-20,000 roubles a month. The Cypriots live pretty well, even in a crisis.
I don't get it, what is the point of comparing the daily limit on withdrawal of earnings from one's account with the amount of one's earnings per month?
 
Contender:

The whole interview is noteworthy.

Yes, but the rope, the soap ... there is something mystical ... coincidence of course ... although ...

It's been days and Scotland Yard can't make up their minds. All that's clear is a hanging and a broken rib. I haven't seen any bathroom curtain holders that can hold a man's weight.

There are more strange things, but it is better to wait for the official conclusions ...

 
Mischek:

A telegram from a hippopotamus



These restrictions apply to all customer accounts in all currencies".

To put it simply, you cannot withdraw more than 300 euros in cash per day, you cannot transfer more than 5,000 euros to other countries per month, you cannot take more than a grand in cash out of the country. If you run out of deposit or make a deposit, you will only get 10% back, and you will be forced to deposit the rest...

In the year one thousand nine hundred and ninety-one, the Soviet Savings Bank also had a withdrawal limit. The fact of withdrawal was recorded in the USSR passport.

PS. Sberbank branch 6669 now rules in Kazan.

Well, we have been through this before. Our sympathies go out to the followers

 
stringo:

In the year one thousand nine hundred and ninety-one, the Soviet Savings Bank also had a withdrawal limit. The fact of withdrawal was recorded in the USSR Passport.

PS. The 6669 branch of the Savings Bank of the USSR now rules in Kazan.

In general, we have already gone through it. Our sympathies go out to the followers

I hope that our best practices would not spread around the world )).
 
Mischek:
We don't want our best practices to spread around the world.)
What do we care? Let it spread - we are vaccinated (or infected?)
 
stringo:
What do we care? Let it spread - we are vaccinated (or infected?)
All in the cache ? ))
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