Interesting and Humour - page 1053
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Telegram from a hippopotamus
To put it simply, you cannot withdraw more than 300 euros in cash per day, you cannot transfer more than 5000 euros per month to other countries, and you cannot take more than a grand in cash out of the country. If you run out of deposit or make a deposit, you will only get 10% refund, and the rest will be forced to be deposited again...
accidentally stumbled across , note the 25 min 25 sec.
accidentally stumbled across , note the 25 min 25 sec.
The whole interview is worth watching.
300 euros a day, that's about 12,000 roubles. The average Russian salary is 15,000-20,000 roubles a month. The Cypriots live pretty well, even in a crisis.
The whole interview is noteworthy.
Yes, but the rope, the soap ... there is something mystical ... coincidence of course ... although ...
It's been days and Scotland Yard can't make up their minds. All that's clear is a hanging and a broken rib. I haven't seen any bathroom curtain holders that can hold a man's weight.
There are more strange things, but it is better to wait for the official conclusions ...
A telegram from a hippopotamus
These restrictions apply to all customer accounts in all currencies".
To put it simply, you cannot withdraw more than 300 euros in cash per day, you cannot transfer more than 5,000 euros to other countries per month, you cannot take more than a grand in cash out of the country. If you run out of deposit or make a deposit, you will only get 10% back, and you will be forced to deposit the rest...
In the year one thousand nine hundred and ninety-one, the Soviet Savings Bank also had a withdrawal limit. The fact of withdrawal was recorded in the USSR passport.
PS. Sberbank branch 6669 now rules in Kazan.
Well, we have been through this before. Our sympathies go out to the followers
In the year one thousand nine hundred and ninety-one, the Soviet Savings Bank also had a withdrawal limit. The fact of withdrawal was recorded in the USSR Passport.
PS. The 6669 branch of the Savings Bank of the USSR now rules in Kazan.
In general, we have already gone through it. Our sympathies go out to the followers
We don't want our best practices to spread around the world.)
What do we care? Let it spread - we are vaccinated (or infected?)