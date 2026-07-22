Interesting and Humour - page 3314

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Sergey Golubev:

Find out what kind of person you are (I turned out to be a staunchly sensitive person with dreams of getting rich):

This test will tell you what kind of person you are.

A practical and down-to-earth person.

Based on your associations, we can surmise that you're someone who pays attention to all the little details. An innate understanding of others sits within you, you treat others gently and yourself with care.

You have been able to build a fairly organised life. Your well-developed verbal and written skills, as well as your sociability, have helped you in this.

You often decide on the spot what role you will play in a team or in a personal relationship. Because strong connections with other people are very important to you.

Your main weakness is that you are too critical of yourself. Therefore, you are often nervous and stressed out, which has no real basis.

You are an excellent lover and are always on the lookout for new experiences. You love it when your work and your efforts appreciated. And you really are capable of doing great things in the name of love!

You are often called upon to give advice on important matters. People trust you and your wisdom.

Here's a little advice: trust yourself and your intuition more often: more often than not, you underestimate yourself and overestimate others.

Nah, I don't agree with the nerves and stress part of the test.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Here's what the test showed:

Based on your associations, we can assume that you are a person who pays attention to all the little details. An innate understanding of others sits within you, you treat others gently and yourself with care.

You have been able to build a fairly organised life. Your well-developed verbal and written skills, as well as your sociability, have helped you in this.

You often decide on the spot what role you will play in a team or in a personal relationship. Because strong connections with other people are very important to you.

Your main weakness is that you are too critical of yourself. Therefore, you are often nervous and stressed out, which has no real basis.

You are an excellent lover and are always on the lookout for new experiences. You love it when your work and your efforts appreciated. And you really are capable of doing great things in the name of love!

You are often called upon to give advice on important matters. People trust you and your wisdom.

Here's a little advice: trust yourself and your intuition more often: most often you underestimate yourself and overestimate others.

Do you agree with this result?
That's a lot of text ... have you added anything there?
Because I just have one sentence - "a persistent sensitive person dreaming of getting rich".
 
Sergey Golubev:
That's a lot of text ... you didn't add anything there?
Because I just have one sentence - "a staunchly sensitive person dreaming of getting rich".
Then below that is a picture and below that a bunch of text.
 
Sergey Golubev:
That's a lot of text ... you didn't add anything there?
Because I just have one sentence - "a staunchly sensitive man dreaming of getting rich".
I didn't add anything. I just took out "Tell your friends about this ....... site."
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Then below that is a picture and below that a bunch of text.
I didn't see that.
But the pile of text must be boilerplate ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
I haven't seen that.
But a bunch of text must be boilerplate ...
No, it's different for me.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I haven't seen that.
But a bunch of text is probably boilerplate ...
It couldn't be otherwise))
 
4 types of temperament
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
It couldn't be otherwise))
Maybe I summed it up by reading diagonally ... but unlikely ...
That's what it said at first (I didn't "retouch" anything)
Maybe it's a sign of some kind ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Maybe I summed it up by reading diagonally ... but unlikely ...
That's what it said at first (I didn't "retouch" anything)
Maybe it's a sign of some kind ...

A sign from above?))

sign from above

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