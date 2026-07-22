Interesting and Humour - page 3219
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Shit, you can't see it right away. It's a mess.
These 5 men took humanity's greatest secrets with them to the grave
Lake. Russia.
Isaac Levitan
Date: 1900;
Russian Federation
Style: Realism
Genre: landscape
Media: Oil on canvas
Dimensions: 208 x 149 cm
Coordinates: unknown
Which fish were in the lake at the time of painting: unknown
Description of Isaak Levitan's painting "The Lake. Russia".
And his teacher was V.D. Polenov, who got Levitan hooked on painting the lakes.
Levitan also has an official websitehttp://isaak-levitan.ru/
Then there was a break, and then I came across Vasya Lozhkin (probably not really a caricature, as he paints pictures on canvas, acrylics), but it struck me that the genre itself is not thriving, while he even had glamorous exhibitions a few years ago, to which the 'nightlife beau monde' came. His website is here.
Once very long ago I came across a collection of French cartoons (about the Bible). After that I began to occasionally read the magazine Krokodil - that was a long time ago (there used to be one, and maybe even now I don't know).
Then there was a break, and then I came across Vasya Lozhkin (probably not really a caricature, as he paints pictures on canvas, acrylics), but it struck me that the genre itself is not thriving, while he even had glamorous exhibitions a few years ago, to which the 'nightlife beau monde' came. His website is here.