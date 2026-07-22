Interesting and Humour - page 2194

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Let's go to Kepler-186F

Астрономы обнаружили планету, похожую на Землю
Астрономы обнаружили планету, похожую на Землю
  • 2014.04.17
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 17 апр — РИА Новости. Астрономы обнаружили в созвездии Лебедя планету, которая по условиям может быть похожа на Землю, пишет World Science. Планета Kepler-186F находится в системе звезды-"красного карлика" Kepler-186 и является пятой по счету от нее, размеры планеты превышают земные лишь на 10%, рассказала Элиза Кинтана из института...
 

Internet of things software developer receives $50m investment

One of the leading developers in the Internet of Things market, Jasper, which produces software to connect different types of devices with each other, has received a $50 million investment. The new funds are planned to be spent on expanding the range of products produced.

Jasper develops software that allows objects of different types to communicate with each other - from cash registers and cars to energy meters and aircraft engines.

Mohammed says he got the idea for Jasper after his Mercedes broke down on the way to Lake Tahoe in the US. The "check engine" light on the dashboard came on. Mohammed spent about 3 hours searching for a car service and waiting for a mechanic. It turned out that all that was needed was to reset the car's computer.


Mohammed was surprised that the computer couldn't fix itself. He reflected on the fact that if the car could have contacted a mechanic, it wouldn't have lost so much time. "Then, however, technology was not ready for such an idea," he shared.

The Internet of Things is considered one of the most promising trends in the global ICT market. IDC forecasts that global spending on IoT technologies and services will reach $8.9 trillion by 2020, up from $4.8 trillion in 2012. Analysts estimate that by 2020, the Internet of Things will contain approximately 212 billion connected devices, including 30.1 billion autonomous devices.

Разработчик ПО для интернета вещей получил $50 млн инвестиций
Разработчик ПО для интернета вещей получил $50 млн инвестиций
  • www.cnews.ru
Компания Jasper (ранее — Jasper Wireless), специализирующаяся на программном обеспечении для интернета вещей и являющаяся одним из пионеров этого рынка, получила в рамках нового инвестраунда $50 млн, что повысило ее рыночную стоимость до $1,3 млрд, сообщает WSJ. Возглавил раунд сингапурский инвестор Temasek. С учетом новых средств, общий объем...
 

Good night



 

Lindsay Stirling isan American violinist, stage artist, composer and dancer.

 

"Motivate" yourself!

 

Oh where was I yesterday Vladimir Vysotsky



 

Save yourselves: how and where depositors withdrew money from banks in March

Top three leaders

  • Sberbank, which accounts for about half of all deposits in the country, turned out to be the record-breaker in the outflow of people's funds.
  • The second place in the "anti-rating" is occupied by Gazprombank.
  • The third place is occupied by Promsvyazbank.

Where did the money go

  • Cash
  • Large purchases
  • Depositors of Gazprombank preferred to transfer their money to trust management accounts
  • As usual, people believe that the most effective way to protect their savings is to convert them into foreign currency.

What's next

  • Bankers and analysts expect that in the near future the situation will improve. NOMOS bank already sees recovery of interest to deposits.
Спасайся кто может: как и куда вкладчики выводили деньги из банков в марте
Спасайся кто может: как и куда вкладчики выводили деньги из банков в марте
  • www.rbc.ru
Десять крупнейших российских банков потеряли за март около 130 млрд руб. - столько забрали физлица со своих депозитов и текущих счетов. Это примерно 40% всего оттока вкладов из банковской системы. Рекордсменом по оттоку средств населения оказался Сбербанк, на который приходится примерно половина всех депозитов в стране. Со счетов крупнейшего...
 

Piranhas are not to be trifled with:

 
Russian language department. Two assistant professors, one smoking, the other doing the crossword puzzle. - Maria Ivanovna, a total collapse of all hopes, six letters, the second "i"... The smoker thinks for a long time, then: - Well, it can't be! In the newspaper? - Yes. "Fucking hell"? - It's coming... The head of the department, a professor, enters. - Sophia Markovna, you're a doctor of sciences! Total collapse of all hopes, six letters, second 'i'? - "Fucked up"! Definitely! - Well, it can't be in a Russian newspaper - "f*cked up"! - Anything's possible now! A postgraduate student Mashenka enters, a young innocent creature. - Young people know everything! Mashenka, total collapse of all hopes, six letters, second "i"! We have only one option - "f*cking hell"! Mashenka blushes to the roots of her hair and whispers: - Fiasco.
 

Monkeys running away on a wild boar



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