Interesting and Humour - page 2194
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Internet of things software developer receives $50m investmentOne of the leading developers in the Internet of Things market, Jasper, which produces software to connect different types of devices with each other, has received a $50 million investment. The new funds are planned to be spent on expanding the range of products produced.
Jasper develops software that allows objects of different types to communicate with each other - from cash registers and cars to energy meters and aircraft engines.
Mohammed says he got the idea for Jasper after his Mercedes broke down on the way to Lake Tahoe in the US. The "check engine" light on the dashboard came on. Mohammed spent about 3 hours searching for a car service and waiting for a mechanic. It turned out that all that was needed was to reset the car's computer.
Mohammed was surprised that the computer couldn't fix itself. He reflected on the fact that if the car could have contacted a mechanic, it wouldn't have lost so much time. "Then, however, technology was not ready for such an idea," he shared.
The Internet of Things is considered one of the most promising trends in the global ICT market. IDC forecasts that global spending on IoT technologies and services will reach $8.9 trillion by 2020, up from $4.8 trillion in 2012. Analysts estimate that by 2020, the Internet of Things will contain approximately 212 billion connected devices, including 30.1 billion autonomous devices.
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