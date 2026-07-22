Interesting and Humour - page 937
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О ! Don't forget to congratulate your partners and have a gang bang on holiday )
What's the holiday?
:)
Great! The second one on the right got the most of it. )))
P.S. Why did they remove that innocuous number? ))
do not buy a Renault Laguna III
...The driver guessed to call the police on his mobile phone, telling them that his car had broken down. So, surrounded by patrols clearing the road, Frank drove nearly 200 kilometres along the Calais-Dunkirk motorway and crossed the border into Belgium.
As the Laguna flew through toll plazas in places, operators at three toll booths had to promptly raise the barriers to let the car through...
do not buy a Renault Laguna III
...The driver guessed to call the police on his mobile phone, telling them that his car had broken down. So, surrounded by patrols clearing the road, Frank drove nearly 200 kilometres along the Calais-Dunkirk motorway and crossed the border into Belgium.
As the Laguna flew through toll plazas in places, operators at three toll booths had to promptly raise the barriers to let the car through...
It's not clear what prevented the vehicle from being jammed.
It's not clear about the handbrake, but about the ignition, here's the rubbish:
Do not turn the ignition off or remove the key whilst driving: Renault Logan's steering will lock and the vehicle will be uncontrollable.
Is it really true, has engineering thought already reached such madness...
It's not clear about the handbrake, but about the ignition, that's what it is:
Is it really true, has engineering thought already reached such a madness...
Well-known anti-theft device (my first car was a VAZ nine) - when you remove the key from the ignition, it starts locking the steering wheel
2. When the engine doesn't work, the vacuum brake booster doesn't work either. The brake pedal becomes wooden and you can't get to it until you actually brake (again, experience with the same nine, when in subzero cold I started the car with a keyhole).