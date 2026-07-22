Interesting and Humour - page 3446
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https://life.ru/t/%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%85%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%B8%D0%B8/940558/fbr_poluchilo_pravo_vzlamyvat_vsie_kompiutiery_mira_pravda_li_eto
The FBI has been given the right to hack into every computer in the world. Is it true
her manicure isn't kolhozny at all.)
Wine cellar door in the castle of Cochem in the Moselle valley
Oh, man, that's a hell of a guess. I remember, in the now distant eighties, USSR locksmiths from some plant for repair of military submarines in their spare time from military orders riveted such metal parts for doors of factory residences, so that after locking them after twenty-three hours the delayed and overindulgent factory workers did not take off the hinges. And that is where the prehistory of this design comes from!
No comment!
Door handles ...
- Why are you late for work?
- And why are you late with your wages?
- Well, you get it after all.
- So I did get to work, after all.
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-Honey, I got pulled over by a traffic cop for crossing the stop line. What do I do?
- Give him the phone!
- Listen, bro, write her a six-month suspension, I'll thank you later. Give her the phone!
- Honey, I made a deal with him, sign the report!
***
Came home from a run with a busted nose... Told my husband I was just bleeding... I couldn't tell him I was looking at my shaky tits and I hit a tree...
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3:00 in the morning. Phone's ringing:
- Hello, is this the Animal Welfare Society?
- Who the fuck hurt you so early in the morning?
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The neighbours are freaking out! It's 3:00 in the morning, banging on the radiators! Good thing I'm awake playing my harmonica!
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Today at the bus stop: there was a priest and next to him a mother with a little girl. The little girl looked at the priest for a long time and asked: "Mama, why is Father Christmas all in black? ? Is the snow maiden dead? ? " The whole bus stop fell over laughing, and the priest went to the stall and bought the girl a chocolate bar! To cleverness.
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In the north of Sweden, local drivers have a long tradition of flashing their lights to warn of a deer on the road! We have such a tradition in Russia too...
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It's annoying when they say you can pay with any card but they don't accept the seven of diamonds.
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The aliens who kidnapped the drunken Russian couldn't take it anymore... let him drive a flying saucer after all.
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If you need to ask your husband for an upgrade... ...stand on a stool and recite a poem with an expression: "I'll go out in the field naked! Let the bear eat me! "I have nothing to wear anyway, poor thing!"
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Jehovah's Witnesses came to see me today - told me to help my neighbour and do good! Asked them to clean the toilet and take out the rubbish... For some reason they got offended and left...