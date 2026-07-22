Interesting and Humour - page 1946
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And the snow is a bitch (
Up to Dec 25th it's +5
Uncle Vova tilted the Earth's axis and all the snow falls in Sochi, Israel and Egypt for the first time in 120 years
-----------------
What the fuck, it's +6 on the 29th
Well, you just get it, and the Nobel Prize will find you. Every process is a movement. Any motion can only be defined in at least two time points. There is no velocity at one point. At least within the physical laws of the explored part of the universe.
You show me the Nobel Prize first, instead of shoving it around.
I'll remind you how to get velocity at a stationary point of an object crossing it, you'll say "ah yes", and with the Nobel Prize you'll throw
So show me first.
On New Year's Eve you'll be jogging down the hill
You show me the Nobel Prize first, don't try to change the subject's mind.
I'll remind you how to get velocity at a stationary point of an object crossing it, you'll say "ah yes", and with the Nobel Prize you'll throw
So first show me.
Is the crossing object moving?
of course
acceleration is the only way to find out if it's there.
In short, all the other answers are for the Nobel Prize.)
of course
acceleration is the only way to find out if it's there.
In short, all the other answers are for the Nobel Prize.)
And "no carnival" ...
How do you determine that the crossing object is moving?
Maybe leading questions will tell you what I mean.
Hedgehog-ee-ee-ee-xc???? Hedgehog? Yo-o-j!! What are you, stepping on a nail? I thought I was going to get a Nobel Prize...
I think we lost him.
Hang in there, in the fog...
And "no carnival" ...
How did you determine that the crossing object was moving?
Maybe leading questions will tell you what I mean.
I specifically warned you, the answers are only for showing the Nobel Prize.
I'll just give you the laureate's medal for now. To help you think better.
I'll just give you the laureate's medal for now. To make you think the best