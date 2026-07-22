Interesting and Humour - page 2265

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Mischek:
Prince Charles' statement scandal gathers momentum - Foreign Ministry caught in a tricky situation

What do you mean? Is that what you mean? )))

Elizabeth II's uncle, Edward VIII, was known for his personal contacts with the Nazi German leadership and met Hitler with his wife. Prince Charles's aunt Sophia was married to an SS officer. Prince Charles' son Prince Harry was seen wearing a Nazi uniform at a Halloween party.
Ведущая RT о словах Чарльза: пусть вспомнит историю своей семьи
Ведущая RT о словах Чарльза: пусть вспомнит историю своей семьи
  • 2014.05.23
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 23 мая — РИА Новости. Членов королевской семьи, наверное, лучше лицезреть, чем слушать, и принц Чарльз, сын королевы Елизаветы II, подкрепил эти слова делом, высказала мнение журналист телеканала RT Aнисса Науэй в ходе передачи "In the Now". Находясь с визитом в Канаде, он сравнил президента РФ Владимира Путина с Гитлером.  Пресса...
 
Mischek:
I don't get it. All the red-assed four-man smoker trash is coming over here now?
What, you got red in the back? That's how it works. )))
 
tol64:

What do you mean? Is that what you mean? )))

From our life, planet Earth. How old is the boy? About 70 years old? But... A prince!
 
Integer:

Dimitri , what do you see in this picture ?

 
Integer:
From our life, planet Earth. How old is the boy? About 70 years old? But... A prince!

???

What's the situation on other planets with princes?

Tell me, I don't know.

 
Mischek:

???

What's the situation on other planets with princes?

Tell me, I don't know.

Sit in front of a mirror and tell me. ))
 

Will the scripts manage the signals?

Will the scripts manage the signals?

 
barabashkakvn:

Will the scripts manage the signals?

You must have meant "Alerts". This is the tab that used to be called "Signals" :)
 

barabashkakvn:

Will the scripts manage the signals?

Also noticed this thing today after upgrading the terminal. It's just not clear how it will work?

Scriptong:
You must be referring to "Alerts". This is the tab that used to be called "Signals" :)
This is the tab that is called EA settings.
 
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