Interesting and Humour - page 2265
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Prince Charles' statement scandal gathers momentum - Foreign Ministry caught in a tricky situation
What do you mean? Is that what you mean? )))
I don't get it. All the red-assed four-man smoker trash is coming over here now?
What do you mean? Is that what you mean? )))
Dimitri , what do you see in this picture ?
From our life, planet Earth. How old is the boy? About 70 years old? But... A prince!
???
What's the situation on other planets with princes?
Tell me, I don't know.
???
What's the situation on other planets with princes?
Tell me, I don't know.
Will the scripts manage the signals?
Will the scripts manage the signals?
barabashkakvn:
Will the scripts manage the signals?
Also noticed this thing today after upgrading the terminal. It's just not clear how it will work?
You must be referring to "Alerts". This is the tab that used to be called "Signals" :)