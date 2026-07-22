Interesting and Humour - page 1987

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artmedia70:
Fascinating scenery.

Think about it, how many interesting things you can think of that you haven't tried

 
 
 
 
 

The designer freaked out ... then he calmed down and made a chandelier.



 

Otherwise, the info signs on the roads have been made blue for a change...

Ученые: влияние синего света на умственные способности человека превосходит эффект кофеина
Ученые: влияние синего света на умственные способности человека превосходит эффект кофеина
  • tass.ru
СТОКГОЛЬМ, 26 декабря. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Ирина Дергачева/. Научные сотрудники Национального центра зимних видов спорта при Миттуниверситете (Университет средней части Швеции) в результате проведенного исследования обнаружили неожиданное положительное влияние синего света на умственные способности человека, превосходящее эффект кофеина. В мире...
 

However

Рождественские чудеса или Почему северные олени меняют цвет глаз
Рождественские чудеса или Почему северные олени меняют цвет глаз
  • www.gismeteo.ru
Это кажется чудом, но является давно замеченным научным фактом: каждый год в конце декабря в преддверии католического праздника северные олени меняют цвет глаз с золотистого на темно-синий. Теперь у «чуда» появилось объяснение: метаморфозы, происходящие с цветом глаз северных оленей дважды в год, связаны с уникальными световыми условиями...
 

Brothers, no?


 

And in this chart you can see the growth of my account balance

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