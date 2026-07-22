Interesting and Humour - page 1987
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Fascinating scenery.
Think about it, how many interesting things you can think of that you haven't tried
The designer freaked out ... then he calmed down and made a chandelier.
Otherwise, the info signs on the roads have been made blue for a change...
However
Brothers, no?
And in this chart you can see the growth of my account balance