Interesting and Humour - page 2982

New comment
 
Nikolay Demko:
Oppa, I served there, in Machulishchi, back in the Soviet Union. Only it wasn't Tu-22s, it was Tu-22m, they had DSA EMs there. DSA (Long Range Strategic Aircraft).
[Deleted]  

progressive humanity uses such a thing=)

 

Funny parodies

 
 
Sergey Golubev:
Who doesn't read
 
 
The roads have not been repaired, but the mate has been banned...

How do you drive now?!!!
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
The roads have not been repaired, but the mate has been banned...

How do you drive now?!!!
Learn a foreign language
 
.
Неизвестный потерял 9 миллионов рублей при отправке 5 долларов биткоинами
Неизвестный потерял 9 миллионов рублей при отправке 5 долларов биткоинами
  • 2016.04.27
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
Как видно на сайте , неизвестный пользователь попытался отправить 0,0001 биткоина, что по нынешнему курсу составляет около пяти долларов. Однако вместо этого система сняла с него 291,241 биткоина, то есть 137 тысяч долларов (8,9 миллиона рублей). Однако предполагаемый получатель эти деньги так и не получил — ему достались всё те же...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
0.0001 bit is ~5 cents
1...297529762977297829792980298129822983298429852986298729882989...4979
New comment