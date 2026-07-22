Interesting and Humour - page 2982
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Oppa, I served there, in Machulishchi, back in the Soviet Union. Only it wasn't Tu-22s, it was Tu-22m, they had DSA EMs there. DSA (Long Range Strategic Aircraft).
progressive humanity uses such a thing=)
Funny parodies
How do you drive now?!!!
The roads have not been repaired, but the mate has been banned...
How do you drive now?!!!
.