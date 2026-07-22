Interesting and Humour - page 2405

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joo:
Watson makes the most money!
and it's hard to imagine others in these roles, like Gubenko as Henry Baskerville
 
The laws of my country forbid me to comment on the laws of my country.
 

 
1
 
a Beethoven came in the mail
♪ some strange box ♪
with a letter saying, "I'm giving you the gift you need.
van gogh"
 
 

Traction force

 
Silent:

"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."

And that's what the Japanese have been using for ages, hot baths to keep them from procreating.

Little Japan has a population of about 126 million at the moment http://countrymeters.info/ru/Japan

By comparison Russia has only 142 - and that's a huge area http://countrymeters.info/ru/Russian_Federation

They've always had a population growth problem.

There's an interesting Japanese film on the subject... I don't remember the name.

In the storyline at the end of the movie a grandmother of about 70-80 years old gets her teeth knocked out and the toothless eat less, and the family does not have enough food

then goes off on a mountain of dead men to die...


Very cool-looking counter around the world http://countrymeters.info/ru/World

Population list

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A1%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BA_%D1%81%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD_%D0%BF%D0%BE_%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8E

Население Японии
Население Японии
  • countrymeters.info
  • countrymeters.info
Каждые 33.82 сек. рождается один ребёнок. За час население Японии пополняется на 106.4 детей (ребёнка). Каждые 24.50 сек. один человек умирает. Каждый час Япония теряет 146.9 человек(а).
 
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