Interesting and Humour - page 2405
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Watson makes the most money!
♪ some strange box ♪
with a letter saying, "I'm giving you the gift you need.
van gogh"
Traction force
"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."
And that's what the Japanese have been using for ages, hot baths to keep them from procreating.
Little Japan has a population of about 126 million at the moment http://countrymeters.info/ru/Japan
By comparison Russia has only 142 - and that's a huge area http://countrymeters.info/ru/Russian_Federation
They've always had a population growth problem.
There's an interesting Japanese film on the subject... I don't remember the name.
In the storyline at the end of the movie a grandmother of about 70-80 years old gets her teeth knocked out and the toothless eat less, and the family does not have enough food
then goes off on a mountain of dead men to die...
Very cool-looking counter around the world http://countrymeters.info/ru/World
Population list
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A1%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BA_%D1%81%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD_%D0%BF%D0%BE_%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8E