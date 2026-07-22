Interesting and Humour - page 1517
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A real alternative to religious zombification. It should be promoted in schools as an equal religious culture that needs to be taught and studied.
It would be nice to give Milonov a "twofer" for insulting the feelings of believers.
It would be nice if Milonov could get a "twofer" for insulting the feelings of believers.
It's not bad, but it won't work without popular support.
We should encourage bloggers to talk about it. The situation with the zombification of the population is quite threatening. PGM is really being imposed in schools, and from above, in spite of the resistance and sabotage of teachers.
That's right. They'll cut it off, try it - it didn't work. They'll take pity and return the finger with the phone)))
Was I on methamphetamine? ))