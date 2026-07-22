Interesting and Humour - page 2011
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You're a moron. For real.
Volgograd is part of Russia. There may be people here from Volgograd. But you don't care, you have an unused supply of funny pictures.
Oh, now you're suddenly thinking about ethics, about other people. Pedal harder, push harder. Maybe they'll believe you.
And how relieved everyone will be that you, because of your feeble mind, are pushing the idea that the authorities were involved in the terrorist attacks, is beyond imagination.
Following your logic, I have to ask - is it better to post naked men?
If you need credits, I can transfer them to you through Work.
In fact - there will always be hamsters who think that houses in Moscow were blown up by the FSB and the towers in New York were destroyed by the CIA.
Not to tempt, but just to give an example (the video below is an example of how Western NGOs help minorities to feel like the rest) - the picture and satire of the video by Pava Kava (a resident of California, I posted about him here) - the photo is not his :)
Let's put naked grandmas and grandpas in here, too, eh...
That's why I like cats
Petersburg Sphynx (Peterbald)
That's why I like cats.