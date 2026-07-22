Interesting and Humour - page 645
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Phuket Vegetarian Festival: a photo not for everyone.
Phuket Vegetarian Festival: a photo not for everyone.
The only strange thing is why they called their festival a vegetarian festival. There's no vegetarianism in the background of the rituals, so some other name would have been better. According to the legend (found where the legs are growing from):
To entertain and earn a little money, a troupe of Chinese artists came to the island on tour. It was at that time an unknown deadly disease was running rampant in Phuket, with people dying one by one.
The troupe decided that they had offended the gods by their undignified behaviour and disregard of Taoist traditions. They then adopted a vegetarian diet and performed various rituals to appease the Nine Imperial Gods. The disease receded. The islanders were amazed at the miraculous healing.
Poltavchenko was upset with the people of St Petersburg who saw Medvedev's motorcade off with obscene gestures
Poltavchenko commented on the incident with Dmitry Medvedev during his recent visit to St Petersburg. The governor noted that while the prime minister's motorcade was passing, motorists were honking and passers-by were making indecent gestures to Medvedev. "I have never seen such blatant mischief!" said Poltavchenko.
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In short, there are bad slaves in St. Petersburg.
He shouldn't have come to the stadium.
Mischek: Putin VS Girl Fatality... You should have taken another girl like Glukoza