Interesting and Humour - page 2650
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fuck, a couple of very funny freaks on video - hilarious and entertaining!
No, a turtle came along and managed to twist even that into politics.....
I won't do it again :)
Misunderstood. Thought it was commentators from over there, but it's just some... What are they anyway, where and how, where are they broadcasting from and where?
P.S. I remembered how, about eleven years ago, I bought a two-by-three-metre sheet of balkboard for home use and wanted to cut it up on the spot, but I decided to carry the whole thing, and then the wind kicked up...
Fuck, a couple of very funny freaks on video - hilarious and entertaining!
No, a turtle came along and managed to twist even that into politics.....
If it's funny, amusing and entertaining, there's something wrong with your sense of humour.
- Oh, Vano, I saw this thing last night, the ballet "Giselle"!
- Tell me about it!
- A big beautiful scene, and a young handsome woman runs out onto it, galloping like a chamois! A young handsome man runs out, he picks her up, twists her around, turns her around, smells her - not Giselle - and lets her go. A second young handsome woman runs out, flutters like a butterfly! The man picked her up, spun her around, smelled her - not Giselle, let her go. And then a gorgeous, gorgeous feminine flies out! He's got her! Spinnin' it! Spun her around! Smell it! Giselle! He took the nay to the right corner. No, there's a light there, it's locked. He goes to the left corner, no, it's also light. Then he throws her to the floor, stands on her knees and cries. Everyone claps and shouts, "Ibis! Ibis!" And he didn't, because he was Proud!
Metamorphosis
No sneering! No sassing!
Look at the picture: she took his hand and kissed it gently. And his ears perked up slightly from the sudden rush of emotion...