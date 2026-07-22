Interesting and Humour - page 1391
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Not photoshopped, the work of the same craftsman as a few pages ago.
An undocumented feature of Google Glass
I've seen a lot of this stuff. If only you had shown me lard, kovbasu and dumplings with sour cream ©
Only in Israel ... (taken from https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151759065165696&set=a.10150221913970696.457524.838190695&type=1&theater)
Only in Israel... (taken from https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151759065165696&set=a.10150221913970696.457524.838190695&type=1&theater)
Where is the magazine with the ammunition? And why is there a silencer on a submachine gun?
Where is the magazine with the ammunition? And why is there a silencer on the gun?
What I bought it for, I sold it for. It's explained here:
http://david-2.livejournal.com/374797.html?thread=10472205
Kapitsa (Sergei) on demography
Великий Леонард Эйлер, работавший в самых разных областях физики и математики, еще в XVIII веке написал главные уравнения демографии, которыми пользуются до сих пор. А среди широкой публики наиболее известно имя другого основоположника демографии Tомаса Мальтуса.
Malthus was a curious figure. He was a theological graduate, but he was very well prepared mathematically: he came ninth in a Cambridge mathematics competition. If Soviet Marxists and modern social scientists knew mathematics at the level of a ninth-ranked university, I would take comfort in thinking that they were quite mathematically equipped. I was in Malthus' study in Cambridge and saw Euler's books there with his pencil notes; one can see that he was fully conversant with the mathematical apparatus of his time.