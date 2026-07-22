Interesting and Humour - page 805

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sumkin75:
I can't find those turtles, the robocop. Although, while you're looking for them, you'll be stuck on something else, as usual).
http://nesbox.com/
 
TheXpert:
http://nesbox.com/

oh yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Battoades..................................

Something to do :-)

 

it's not photoshopped ))

 
TheXpert:
http://nesbox.com/
Thank you!)
 

Visualising the global derivatives market >> http://xianyoung.livejournal.com/152258.html

 
 
 
 

Deception. There is deception everywhere.

See

Enter .

check

http://services.fms.gov.ru/fms-site-web/info-service.htm?sid=2000

Yes, yes, they didn't have time to drink and "the answer is for reference only". How much can be excused by this wording.

Our elections are also for reference. And the TIME program. And the president's speech.

 
Mischek:

... Deception. It's all a lie...

And no personal signature.

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