Interesting and Humour - page 1080

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Mischek:

wow

Yours is prettier.)

Boris April had a major makeover.
 

Prettier than mine :)

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Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.04.02 22:03

You think so? :)

Who is it? Same look ...

moderators can delete ... :) but I'm sorry - there is a difference between a woman and a man (if not nudes) ... You can recognize a woman by her look, her gait, her voice and just like that ...


But seriously... I have a friend who lives in California. He really doesn't like American democracy and he's a hard-ass about it... because they allow all marriages there... so he decided to make a joke - he posted this picture on his facebook - and waited. He has a lot of friends on facebook... no one liked it... So much for democracy ... then he posted below that not a single soul liked it :)

 
 
 
 
 

strange sport

[Deleted]  
In a shop, a man approaches the shop assistant:
- Hello, I would like 3 cases of vodka, 50 litres of beer, 5 cases of martinis and 30 packs of condoms.
- There you go.
- Thank you.
- Young man, wait!
- What?
- Take me with you!
 

Speaking of speed... who can do it faster? ))



https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Andrey777/jobs_closed

 
tol64: Imagine women from about 100,000 years ago. )))
Somewhere, I think on utro.ru, I read that women lost body hair much earlier than previously thought. So maybe 100500 years ago they were about the same as they are now, i.e. even modern men wouldn't be afraid to look at them :)
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