Interesting and Humour - page 1080
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wow
Yours is prettier.)
Prettier than mine :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting & Humorous
newdigital, 2013.04.02 22:03
You think so? :)
Who is it? Same look ...
moderators can delete ... :) but I'm sorry - there is a difference between a woman and a man (if not nudes) ... You can recognize a woman by her look, her gait, her voice and just like that ...
But seriously... I have a friend who lives in California. He really doesn't like American democracy and he's a hard-ass about it... because they allow all marriages there... so he decided to make a joke - he posted this picture on his facebook - and waited. He has a lot of friends on facebook... no one liked it... So much for democracy ... then he posted below that not a single soul liked it :)
strange sport
- Hello, I would like 3 cases of vodka, 50 litres of beer, 5 cases of martinis and 30 packs of condoms.
- There you go.
- Thank you.
- Young man, wait!
- What?
- Take me with you!
Speaking of speed... who can do it faster? ))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Andrey777/jobs_closed