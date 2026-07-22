Interesting and Humour - page 687

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It's probably not profitable, but it's a shame (for me) that they don't make cars with a 40s design now.

I mean, it's so fucking beautiful. And convenient. To take the platform of a normal roadster and go ahead. There are no aerodynamics, and the hell with it. It is not a great loss with modern engines. It would seem. ((

Here is a beauty. The girl's just a little unnecessary.)

The new ones here are only wheels ((

 
 
 
Take care of your brains...
 
 
I check the flow at my sports bottle...
 
 
Wohlschlag:

I don't like this official "PR humour" in such quantities.
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