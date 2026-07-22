Interesting and Humour - page 926
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And Zadornov claims that all languages are descended from Russian.
It doesn't really matter which one to switch to. Even Chinese. It is important to communicate in one language without barriers and crutches. But there is a problem, of course. Sometimes two people cannot agree, and there are 7 billion. ))
Perhaps the first step should be made in the education system around the world. That is to say, learn a second language right from the first grade or even from nursery school. Otherwise some people learn Spanish, others German. Very often it is just a waste of time. It would be better to focus on something more important...
Why did the bear and the hedgehog get kicked out of the lodge? It's boring without them...
I recommend watching the 2007 film Man from Planet Earth.
It's kind of like Cloud Atlas in a way. Thank you, it's a good film.
Why did the bear and the hedgehog get kicked out of the lodge? It's boring without them...
Is there any movement in the world towards finally switching to one language for communication? It's so uncomfortable. There are only crutches around (translators for 100 languages). We all need to switch to English, for example.
Is there any movement in the world towards finally switching to one language for communication? It's so uncomfortable. There are only crutches around (translators for 100 languages). We should all switch to English, for example.
The problem is too complicated. Artificial languages (like Esperanto) exist and are even being developed, but it is no use.
Actually, English can be considered international (rather American, but I am not sure), but it is not democratic to make it compulsory to learn it. Although in Japan, it seems, schoolchildren all over the world learn English for six years. I am acquainted with an interpreter who moved to China; she says that English is a major second language there.
(But her husband, Chinese, also an interpreter, only in Russian and Chinese, they bumped into each other somewhere, over a conversation).
In numbers, it is spoken (as a first and/or second language) by the most people.
Lazy just to learn it. That's the only problem with not knowing a second language at least superficially these days.
It's easy to check, by the way. Sign up for any major international game on euroservac and read the chat room.
Why did the bear and the hedgehog get kicked out of the lodge? It's boring without them...
(By the way, this stock (from UX index) went from 112 to 270 in three days and dropped to 150 in a couple more days - that's a harsh Ukr. stock exchange we have)