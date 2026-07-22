Interesting and Humour - page 4397
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Elon Musk is the most unique hype project of the last 200 years ... maybe even in 2,000 years
And everyone wonders why he posts Chinese music here ...
I lived (worked, specifically) there in South East Asia for over 5 years ...
I have the right!
And I got a medal from them, a police medal for bravery...
If you know good Russian (I can't find any), Ukrainian (I don't know any), or international (read: american music), or other music -...
About the family - ...
Post it here!
I don't quite understand why this project is needed. What is it? Is someone scamming someone and collecting money?
There are five annual budgets for investors in Russia.
There are investors there for five annual budgets of Russia.
Well, that's good for him, of course. But what do investors get out of it? It does not look like he is capable of creating any new technologies for them, at any rate everything looks like a show. Or does someone pay for these shows?
Large and experienced investors are already shorting, but more and more young suitors with burning eyes are investing.
Well, that's good for him, of course. What do the investors get out of it? It does not seem that he is capable of creating any new technologies for them, anyway, everything looks like a show. Or does someone pay for these shows?
Like all HYIPs, it is important to get the noodles right and beautifully put on so that they believe you and give you money. Of course, if the project is successful, the investors will get their money.
For as long as Musk has been around, nothing global has come to fruition - everything is just on paper. The company is constantly at a loss every reporting period, how is that possible?
If you hear good smooth music, it's not necessarily Russian music...
Especially smooth music with birch trees ... and with kokoshnikas... and Russian dances, etc... ...and they say it's their dance...
Just know that the same thing has been around in China for centuries - birch trees, kokoshniki (this is the pure truth) and everything else ...
And this is modern from them (who have both birch trees as basic nature and kokoshnikas as national attire, etc.) -
If you hear good smooth music, it's not necessarily Russian music...
Especially smooth music with birch trees... and with kokoshnikas... and Russian dances, etc... ...and they say it's their dance...
Just know that the same thing has been around in China for centuries - birch trees, kokoshniki (this is the pure truth) and everything else ...
And this modern from them (who have both birch trees as basic nature and kokoshnikas as national attire, etc.) -
Ugh, it's just awful. Endured 10 seconds with rewinds.
Large and experienced investors are already shorting, but more and more young suitors with burning eyes are investing.
And then they will have burning ears.
Like all HYIPs, it is important to get the noodles right and beautifully put on so that they believe you and give you money. Of course, if the project is successful, the investors will get their money.
For as long as Musk has been around, nothing global has come to fruition - everything is just on paper. The company is constantly at a loss every reporting period, how is that possible?
In general, I think Musk's promotion is a political or even conspiracy theories. Somebody up there (where the quid are printed) seems to think that it is time to slow down science (to make a show out of it), or too many smart people will be bred and it will be hard to steer.