Interesting and Humour - page 303
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Victory Day has become the fourth day of war in Moscow
Anonymous put down the Kremlin's website. In response, the authorities have dropped Ustream and Bambuser, through which dozens of people are broadcasting online from the protests. Channel One is stubbornly silent about the third day of mass protests in central Moscow, showing only a battered policeman lamenting to Sobyanin about angry opposition activists.
The city has been boiling since May 6. For the fourth day, all the city's police stations are overcrowded, the police refuse to detain citizens, after which they are taken away to buses by their bosses. People are afraid to sit in the cafes and shops because, as the experience of the last days, the riot police can burst in at any minute and start arresting everyone.
Sobyanin quietly wonders why Udaltsov is still at large (and is immediately detained). Putin shouts at the Duma deputies who dared to vote against Medvedev. Kolokoltsev disappears from the radar, while his subordinates partly fail to speak and partly desert. Only Peskov furtively reminds us that we should tear out the protesters' livers, drawing a Freudian parallel between us and Prometheus, who brought fire to the people.
What next? A curfew? Criminal prosecutions? Mass shootings? Cutting off the Internet so that people get a feeding frenzy of information and go out on their own? Alena Popova was rescued from the riot police yesterday; Daniel Lindele, however, suffered a concussion. I saw the police yesterday detain people - peaceful passers-by! - In squares", cordoning off the whole square, and without unnecessary talk loading everybody into vans.
Hey, upstairs! Time to wake up. You're in so much trouble that the whole of Russia already knows about Navalny and Udaltsov, and along with that knows that Sobchak, Rubinstein and the press corps are arresting them. Can you imagine what's going on in the country if yesterday there were Dom-2 fans on Barrikadnaya Street, and Sergei Minaev is already ready to go downtown and check himself into a police van?
You are not in control of the situation. You are sitting in your chairs and do not know what to do next. But we do. Because there are only two scenarios: either Putin and his whole gang will leave now, or later.
Veterans, forgive us that this is all happening on your holiday. But we are continuing your cause, fighting the occupiers. The enemy will be defeated, victory will be ours! Happy Victory Day!
http://ilya-ponomarev.livejournal.com/483288.html
From Twitter:
Nikolay Belyaev - @BelyaevN
Two riot policemen refused to detain people ("they are civilians, you can't take them"), they were immediately told to go to the bus, they refused.
Maria Morozova - @masha1338
Major of riot police just reported to someone that his fighters refuse to detain people.
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The chiefs in the riot police started warning the activists - "We're going to screw you, run away" or "Take away the flags, or they'll make you screw". "Move in small groups, it's safer."
Have you all heard about the two riot policemen who were arrested for refusing to take, as they said, "the civilians"?
They just let you out of the paddy wagon by driving you around in circles. The police also let them out without any paperwork, especially if they know that a lawyer is coming.
People say that the OMON is quietly feeding people in the cells.
The police department is refusing to accept the new police cars with the young people. Although, as they write: "If earlier the taverns were overcrowded on weekends, now the police station is overcrowded.
Victory Day has become the fourth day of war in Moscow
Veterans, forgive us that this is all happening on your holiday.
The government's actions are completely justified. The capital is preparing for the holiday.... Who needs the risk of broken windows?
What about it? We should give the authorities the right to shoot the white guards on the spot. They might smash a window before the holiday, the bastards.
They've gone crazy, they're already walking the streets with white scarves and balloons. We should check whose money they are using to buy these balloons and scarves.
It's obvious that it's state department's money. We should put a bomb on the state department. We don't want the risk of broken windows. Hands off the storefronts.
What about it? We should give the authorities the right to shoot the white guards on the spot.
Yes, that's what they should do. They are too loyal to the minority. They have been playing at democracy since 1985. How much territory has been lost because of separatism. They moved troops from Afghanistan to Chechnya. Education and medicine have almost been destroyed. The economy has been curtailed. The population is impoverished. There are lackeys in western Ukraine and the Baltic States, who were unharmed by the loyal power in their time, are marching. They still cannot cope with the opposition micro minority. If you created a democracy, then play by the rules that the liberals themselves created. If you do not like it, vote for impeachment in the parliament. Not enough votes? That's right: you're in the minority. And if you are in the minority: then don't ruin people's holiday. Nobody is forbidding you to carry ribbons and balloons, hold rallies and marches of hundreds of people under the march of millions, puff up your cheeks and wishful thinking.
We must check whose money they are using to buy these balloons and scarves. It's clear that it's the state department's money.
I wonder who else is "zombieland" here, because the state department has nothing better to do than fund a well-fed, healthy, educated, happy society in Russia. See how much "happiness" the shitbuilders have made in Yugoslavia, Iran, Libya, Afghanistan, Chechnya.
Or does the opposition have a leader who is capable of nation-building? Yes, if there was such a leader, there would be no need to swap chairs with Poo and Me.