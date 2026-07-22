Interesting and Humour - page 672
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- Judging by the news on our TV channels, almost all of them.
How girls lose weight
I've been doing a lot of thinking.
It's okay, I knew I didn't know anything about art.
Mish, WTF ???
I thought the full moon was over, what's with the mass hysteria in the trauma setting ?
Mish, WTF ???
I thought the full moon was over, what's with the mass hysteria in the trauma setting ?
How should I know, it's some kind of theatre, like French.
I've been doing a lot of thinking.
It's okay, I knew I didn't know anything about art.
Somebody should have told the story.
I wish someone would tell the plot.
This is Putin's election. In the beginning of the story we see the reaction of the chairman of the local electoral committee to a gift from United Russia in her mouth.
Joy in anticipation of another gift, in case of a "correct" vote count, is accompanied by the distinctive sounds of OH and AH.
Then the United Russia observer appears on the stage. He happily walks through the door of the still empty polling station.
But immediately after him comes HE, our hero - the local voter. He comes to the door of the polling station, he explains to the observer and chairman everything he thinks about elections, about rates of housing and communal services,
and the treatment of his leg at the local clinic and his life.
And finally, in the finale, Churov comes on stage. A black bandage on his eyes proves his honesty and objectivity, and luxuriant hair on his head associates him with a beard and wisdom.
The Chairman takes it in his mouth and melodiously announces the results of the elections. Putin has won. Behind the stage the sound of a falling body is heard. It is our heroine from the beginning of the story losing consciousness from acquiring new gifts.
The end